Yankees vs. Rangers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 29

The New York Yankees (20-10) continue their assault on the state of Texas with Game 3 of their series against the Rangers (14-16). Last night, Aaron Judge went yard last night for the 12th time this season and Cam Schlittler struck out eight over six shutout innings to earn his fourth win of the season. David Bednar struggled in the ninth to make it a bit of a sweat, but the Yankees won, 3-2 and are now 4-1 on their six-game swing through the Lone Star State.

Rookie right‑hander Elmer Rodríguez makes his MLB debut this afternoon for the Yankees after dominating Triple‑A with a 1.27 ERA. No question the rookie hopes the Yankees’ power surge continues. The Bronx Bombers have hit a major league-leading 48 home runs this season.

Texas, meanwhile, is trying to halt a three‑game home losing streak and at the same time salvage the final game of this series, but their starter, veteran Nathan Eovaldi, has allowed nine home runs already this season and his ERA is a fat 5.79 in just six starts. Offensively, Brandon Nimmo and Josh Jung have been two of the few bright spots for the Rangers. The Texas team batting average is just .235. Injuries across the roster—including Wyatt Langford, Jordan Montgomery, and multiple bullpen arms—have further complicated their efforts to get the season on track.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Rangers

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Time: 2:35PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, YES, Rangers Sports Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Rangers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-120), Texas Rangers (+100)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+139), Rangers +1.5 (-168)

Total: 8.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Rangers

Pitching matchup for April 29:



Yankees: Elmer Rodriguez

Season Totals: MLB Debut

Elmer Rodriguez Season Totals: MLB Debut Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi

Season Totals: 32.2 IP, 2-4, 5.79 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 32K, 9 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Rangers

Andrew McCutcheon was 0-2 last night and is just 3-30 (.100) in April / All 3 hits are singles

was 0-2 last night and is just 3-30 (.100) in April / All 3 hits are singles Corey Seagar has struck out 5 times in his last 8 plate appearances

has struck out 5 times in his last 8 plate appearances Cody Bellinger picked up a hit last night to snap an 0-10 streak

picked up a hit last night to snap an 0-10 streak Austin Wells went yard last night for the 3 rd time this season

went yard last night for the 3 time this season Aaron Judge has gone deep in three straight games



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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. Rangers

The Rangers are 8-8 at home this season

The Yankees are 12-5 on the road this season

The Yankees are 18-12 on the Run Line this season

The Rangers are 17-13 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 3 times in Texas’ last 11 games this season (3-8)

The OVER has cashed 4 times in the Yankees’ last 11 games this season (4-7)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Rangers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s game between the Yankees and the Rangers:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees’ Team Total OVER 4.5 runs



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