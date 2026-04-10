Yankees vs. Rays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 10

Tonight in Tampa, the Yankees (8-4) and Rays (5-7) open a three-game series. It’s an early-season AL East clash, with the Yankees seeking to extend their lead in the division while the Rays look to improve their standing. Luis Gil makes his first start of the season as he takes the mound for New York against veteran Steven Matz who is off to a solid start in 2026. New York is looking to find its offense after being held to just two runs over their last two games in consecutive losses to the Athletics. The Rays offense sputtered as well scoring just two runs per game the last two games against the Cubs earlier this week.

The Yankees are looking to get their offense back on track after being stymied the last two games against the Athletics. New York were shutout yesterday after scoring just twice in Wendesday’s 3-2 loss. The A’s dealt the Yankees their first series loss of the season. Aaron Judge was the poster child for their struggles at the plate. The MVP went 1-9 without an extra base hit against Tampa Bay. The Rays’ pitching was suspect against the Cubs surrendering 19 runs over the three-game series.

Last season, these teams played their games in Florida at Steinbrenner Stadium. Tropicana Field has been repaired and is once again home to the Rays this season.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Rays

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Tropicana Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, YES, Rays.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Rays

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Yankees (-143), Rays (+119)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+119) / Rays +1.5 (-143)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Rays

Pitching matchup for April 10:



Yankees: Luis Gil

Season Totals: First Start of the Season

Luis Gil Season Totals: First Start of the Season Rays: Steven Matz

Season Totals: 11.0 IP, 2-0, 4.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 10K, 3 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Rays

Aaron Judge has not homered in the last 5 games

has not homered in the last 5 games Giancarlo Stanton hit .500 in March but is hitting just .174 in April

hit .500 in March but is hitting just .174 in April Ben Rice is 7-23 in April with 3 HRs and 8 RBIs

is 7-23 in April with 3 HRs and 8 RBIs Chandler Simpson has hit safely in 5 straight (8-22) and 11 of 12 games this season (18-46)

has hit safely in 5 straight (8-22) and 11 of 12 games this season (18-46) Cedric Mullins is 1-11 over his last three games

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. Rays

The Yankees are 8-4 on the Run Line this season

The Rays are 5-7 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 9 times in the Rays’ 12 games this season (8-2-2)

The OVER has cashed 4 times in New York’s 12 games (4-6-2)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Royals' Jensen can become 'impact' fantasy catcher On a tear in his last few games, Carter Jensen is providing glimpses into his potential for the Royals and fantasy managers alike at an often tricky position group.

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Rays

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Yankees and the Rays:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 8.0.

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