Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 22

The Yankees (14-9) look to make it two straight wins tonight at Fenway over the Red Sox 9-14).

Game 1 of the series was a spanking by the Yankees. New York shut out the Sox 4-0. Giancarlo Stanton drove in three runs with a home run and a double to spark the offense and Luis Gil threw 6.1 shutout innings in what was easily his best start of the season. Boston managed just four hits on the night as they dropped a full five games behind New York.

Taking the mound for New York this evening is left-hander Max Fried (2-1, 2.97 ERA), who is looking to bounce back from his first rough outing of the season. The Red Sox counter with left-hander Ranger Suárez (1-1, 3.22 ERA), who has been solid but not yet great since signing with the Sox.

Stanton’s blast last night highlighted the major difference between these clubs. New York ranks third in MLB with 33 home runs, largely driven by Aaron Judge (9) and Ben Rice (8). Conversely, the Red Sox have struggled to find power. They are tied for the fewest home runs in baseball with just 13 as a team. The Yankees are hitting .222 as a team this season but have scored 114 runs. The Red Sox are hitting .229 and have scored 89 runs.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Red Sox

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, NESN, Prime Video

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Red Sox vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Boston Red Sox (+119), New York Yankees (-143)

Spread: Red Sox +1.5 (-143), Yankees -1.5 (+119)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Red Sox

Pitching matchup for April 22:



Yankees: Max Fried

Season Totals: 33.1 IP, 2-1, 2.97 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 23K, 8 BB

Max Fried Season Totals: 33.1 IP, 2-1, 2.97 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 23K, 8 BB Red Sox: Ranger Suarez

Season Totals: 22.1 IP, 1-1, 3.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 15K, 6 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Red Sox

Giancarlo Stanton’s 2 hits last night snapped a 1-21 stretch

2 hits last night snapped a 1-21 stretch Ben Rice went 0-4 last night to snap a modest 4-game losing streak

went 0-4 last night to snap a modest 4-game losing streak Randal Grichuk has picked up 4 hits over his last 3 games and is now 4-24 on the season

has picked up 4 hits over his last 3 games and is now 4-24 on the season Willson Contreras has hit in 4 straight games (4-17)

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expect closer by committee with Diaz sidelined With Edwin Diaz sidelined for multiple months, Eric Samulski highlights which Dodger arms fantasy managers should have their eyes on and why Tanner Scott could get the "majority" of save opportunities.

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. Red Sox

The Yankees are 9-15 on the Run Line this season

The Red Sox are 9-15 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 12 times in Boston’s 23 games this season (12-11)

The OVER has cashed 9 times in the Yankees’ 23 games this season (9-12-2)



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Red Sox

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Yankees and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 7.5.

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