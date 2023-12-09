 Skip navigation
MLBMLB Unsigned Free AgentRob Kaminsky

Rob
Kaminsky

Jeimer Candelario
Jeimer Candelario reportedly agrees to 3-year, $45 million contract with Cincinnati Reds
Jeimer Candelario played for the Nationals and Cubs last season, batting .251 with 22 homers and 70 RBIs in 140 games.
Soto’s fantasy value won’t leap with move to NY
Kimbrel may be a top-10 closer with the Orioles
Latest updates on Ohtani and Yamamoto
MLB Winter Meetings: Candelario joins crowded roster in Cincinnati
Eduardo Rodriguez and Arizona Diamondbacks reportedly agree to 4-year, $80 million deal
Rangers add veteran reliever Kirby Yates to bolster bullpen for World Series champs