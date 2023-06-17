Skip navigation
Favorites
MLB Trade Tracker:
Follow all the moves ahead of Thursday's trade deadline
MLB
New York Yankees
Roc Riggio
RR
Roc
Riggio
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Report: Yankees agree to acquire All-Star closer David Bednar from Pirates for 3 prospects
The Yankees had been seeking more late-inning options for their bullpen, which entered Thursday with a 4.24 ERA.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Report: Phillies add Gold Glove OF Harrison Bader from Twins for two prospects
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sabathia ‘feels good’ after Hall of Fame induction
Rays at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 31
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Wednesday deals shake up closer landscape ahead of trade deadline
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
MLB Trade Deadline: Mets bolster bullpen with Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers; roster impact, fantasy analysis
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies acquire closer Jhoan Durán from Twins; roster impact and fantasy analysis
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
