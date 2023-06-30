 Skip navigation
Thomas
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians
Brewers shake up their infield by sending Luis Urías to minors and recalling Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urías’ frustrating season took another turn Thursday when he was demoted to the minor leagues.
  • 8970.jpg
    Thomas Pannone
    MIL Relief Pitcher #47
    Brewers bring up LHP Thomas Pannone on Wednesday
  • 8970.jpg
    Thomas Pannone
    MIL Relief Pitcher #47
    Brewers sign LHP Pannone to minors deal
  • 8970.jpg
    Thomas Pannone
    MIL Relief Pitcher #47
    Thomas Pannone signing contract with KBO team
  • 8970.jpg
    Thomas Pannone
    MIL Relief Pitcher #47
    Red Sox sign Thomas Pannone to minor league deal
  • 8970.jpg
    Thomas Pannone
    MIL Relief Pitcher #47
    Angels add southpaw Thomas Pannone on minors deal
Pickups of the Day: Wade-ing Into the Waiver Pool
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Verlander gets automatic ball for throwing warmup after pitch clock limit
MLB Best Bets, June 26: Cease, Verlander, Twins vs Braves
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Brewers activate Winker and Miley, option Miller, designate Singleton for assignment
Abbott allows one hit in six innings of his MLB debut as Reds beat Brewers 2-0