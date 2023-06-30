 Skip navigation
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
William Woods

William
Woods

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins
Mets get 2 pitchers from Marlins in trade for minor leaguer
With holes to fill on their pitching staff, the Mets acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in a trade with the Marlins.
  • William Woods
    Relief Pitcher #74
    Mets outright William Woods to Triple-A Syracuse
  • William Woods
    Relief Pitcher #74
    Mets designate William Woods for assignment
  • William Woods
    Relief Pitcher #74
    Mets claim William Woods off waivers from Braves
  • William Woods
    Relief Pitcher #74
    Braves designate William Woods for assignment
  • William Woods
    Relief Pitcher #74
    Braves option William Woods to Triple-A Gwinnett