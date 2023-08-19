 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston College v Wake Forest
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Now with his hometown Pittsburgh, former Irish QB Phil Jurkovec gets one more year
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
AUTO: JUN 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Sunday Cup race at Watkins Glen: Start time, TV info and more

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolbha_marchgoal2_230819.jpg
March scores again as Brighton leads 4-0 v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolbha_marchgoal_230819.jpg
March slots home Brighton’s third goal v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolbha_estupinangoal_230819.jpg
Estupinan doubles Brighton’s lead over Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston College v Wake Forest
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Now with his hometown Pittsburgh, former Irish QB Phil Jurkovec gets one more year
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
AUTO: JUN 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Sunday Cup race at Watkins Glen: Start time, TV info and more

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolbha_marchgoal2_230819.jpg
March scores again as Brighton leads 4-0 v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolbha_marchgoal_230819.jpg
March slots home Brighton’s third goal v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolbha_estupinangoal_230819.jpg
Estupinan doubles Brighton’s lead over Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Live Updates: Pro Motocross Budds Creek National

Follow along for live updates from the Pro Motocross Budds Creek National

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Where does Jett's MX season rank among the best?
August 17, 2023 04:35 PM
Clinton Fowler joins Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas for a deep dive into rookie Pro Motocross champions in the 450 class and where Jett Lawrence’s season ranks among the best of all-time.

Jett Lawrence clinched the 2023 Pro Motocross title last week with another sweep of the weekend. Now he sets his sights on achieving a perfect season as the series heads to Mechancsville, Maryland and the Budds Creek National.

His brother Hunter Lawrence has a 22-point lead over Justin Cooper, but the anything can happen in the final four motos.

RJ Hampshire will not mount up this week after his hard crash at Unadilla. No word has yet been given as to his status for next week’s Ironman National season-finale.

Updates
Qualification
By
Dan Beaver
  

Jett Lawrence continues his domination with the fastest overall qualification lap of 1:57.084, but Chase Sexton (1:58:500) has a glimmer of hope after edging him in the first session. It will continue to come down to the gate drop and who can get into clean air first.

Click here for combined 450 qualification times

In the 250 class, Justin Cooper set fast time at 1:59.545 over Haiden Deegan with a 1:59.608. Hunter Lawrence was a distant 10th. more than four-tenths of a second back with a 2:02.001.

Click here for combined 250 qualification times
More SuperMotocross coverage
By
Dan Beaver
  

In case you missed any of these recent posts, here is your chance to catchup:

Budds Creek by the numbers
SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Unadilla

Christian Craig rides again, return date unknown

Watershed Now: Carrie Coombs-Russell discusses changes in the sport

Aaron Plessinger returns to Red Bull KTM

Justin Barcia returns to action at Unadilla

Combining two historic series and the impact on production

Results and points for Unadilla Nationals

Rookie Jett Lawrence clinches Pro Motocross title

Colt Nichols joins Beta Motorcycle Factory team for 2024 SX

Chasing the playoff bubble

Carson Brown wins 2-stroke challenge in Washougal