Live Updates: Pro Motocross Budds Creek National

Jett Lawrence clinched the 2023 Pro Motocross title last week with another sweep of the weekend. Now he sets his sights on achieving a perfect season as the series heads to Mechancsville, Maryland and the Budds Creek National.

His brother Hunter Lawrence has a 22-point lead over Justin Cooper, but the anything can happen in the final four motos.

RJ Hampshire will not mount up this week after his hard crash at Unadilla. No word has yet been given as to his status for next week’s Ironman National season-finale.