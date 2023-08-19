Live Updates: Pro Motocross Budds Creek National
Follow along for live updates from the Pro Motocross Budds Creek National
Jett Lawrence clinched the 2023 Pro Motocross title last week with another sweep of the weekend. Now he sets his sights on achieving a perfect season as the series heads to Mechancsville, Maryland and the Budds Creek National.
His brother Hunter Lawrence has a 22-point lead over Justin Cooper, but the anything can happen in the final four motos.
RJ Hampshire will not mount up this week after his hard crash at Unadilla. No word has yet been given as to his status for next week’s Ironman National season-finale.
Jett Lawrence continues his domination with the fastest overall qualification lap of 1:57.084, but Chase Sexton (1:58:500) has a glimmer of hope after edging him in the first session. It will continue to come down to the gate drop and who can get into clean air first.
Click here for combined 450 qualification times
In the 250 class, Justin Cooper set fast time at 1:59.545 over Haiden Deegan with a 1:59.608. Hunter Lawrence was a distant 10th. more than four-tenths of a second back with a 2:02.001.
