 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Kevin Harvick reveals injury he suffered earlier this summer
AUTO: JUL 31 NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Sunday Cup race at Indianapolis: Start time, TV info, and more
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard - Qualifying
Xfinity Indianapolis starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalavl1new1_230812.jpg
Diaby brings Villa to level terms with Newcastle
nbc_pl_goalnew1avl0_230812.jpg
Tonali opens scoring for Newcastle against Villa
nbc_pl_stevecooperpresser_230812.jpg
Cooper: ‘Arsenal were excellent’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Kevin Harvick reveals injury he suffered earlier this summer
AUTO: JUL 31 NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Sunday Cup race at Indianapolis: Start time, TV info, and more
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard - Qualifying
Xfinity Indianapolis starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalavl1new1_230812.jpg
Diaby brings Villa to level terms with Newcastle
nbc_pl_goalnew1avl0_230812.jpg
Tonali opens scoring for Newcastle against Villa
nbc_pl_stevecooperpresser_230812.jpg
Cooper: ‘Arsenal were excellent’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Live Updates: Jett Lawrence leads early in Unadilla Nationals moto 1

Round 9 of the Pro Motocross season at Unadilla begins a three-week sprint to the finish.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Inside the Motocross success of Lawrence brothers
August 11, 2023 10:33 AM
James Stewart catches up with Motocross stars Jett and Hunter Lawrence about how their humble beginnings helped fuel their winning drive.

Jett Lawrence has a chance to wrap up the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship at the Unadilla Nationals if he sweeps the motos like he has in every previous round, but with two weeks’ rest, the field may have thing or two to say about that.

Lawrence served early notice that he has not lost any speed by posting the fastest time in the combined qualification sessions.

Justin Barcia returns to action this week for his first motocross race of 2023 as he attempts to protect his place among the top 10 for the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs.

Hunter Lawrence set fast time in the 250 class.

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Carrie Coombs-Russello reflects on the impact of SMX
Jason Weigandt on the change in TV coverage this year
Aaron Plessinger will return to Red Bull KTM in 2024
Justin Barcia back in action at Washougal
Colt Nichols signs with Beta for 2024
Eli Tomac Supercross-only in 2024, for now
Lorenzo Locurcio out with injury
Chasing the playoff bubble
Unadilla by the Numbers
SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Washougal
Jett Lawrence wins at Washougal

Updates
450 Moto 1 Live Updates
By
Dan Beaver
  

Can Jett Lawrence get his 17th consecutive moto win and break out of a tie with Ryan Villopoto for sole possession of fourth on that chart?

He gets a strong start and leads the field on the first lap. If the past is an indication, that will make a long race for everyone else.

Justin Barcia crashes in Turn 1 and remounts. Unfortunately, his damaged clutch fails and he will not finish.

Lawrence scoots out to a two second lead at the eight-minute mark, but Chase Sexton is closing in after getting a slow start.

Sexton closes in at the 13-minute marks and takes a shot at Lawrence on the inside of a turn. Sexton runs out of room and momentarily stalls. He’ll start to charge once more.

Meanwhile, Ty Masterpool has been one of the strongest riders all season but he struggled on the start and sits 24th as the field closes in on the halfway mark. If he can’t move, he won’t score any points.

At the halfway point, Lawrence leads Sexton with Dylan Ferrandis third, Adam Cianciarulo fourth and Aaron Plessinger rounding out the top five.

Plessinger is celebrating the news of his contract renewal in style.

Masterpool moves up to a points’ paying position in 17th.

With nine minutes remaining, Jason Anderson crashes while riding ninth.

Sexton hasn’t exactly allowed Lawrence to pull away, but has not been able to create any pressure. With seven minutes remaining, Lawrence has a near-three-second lead.

Lawrence has a minor issue with his handlebar as time runs off the clock. In heavy traffic with three laps remaining, Sexton closes in. Unfortunately, moments later Sexton crashes. While Sexton tries to remount, Ferrandis passes for second.
Unadilla Qualification
By
Dan Beaver
  

It didn’t take long for Jett Lawrence to let the field know that a two-week hiatus has not slowed him any. With a time of 02:09.109 set in the first qualification session, he outpaced teammate Chase Sexton (02:10.222).

Jason Anderson (02:10.410) rounded out the top three. He has made steady progress since returning from an injury suffered at Nashville.

Another rider injured in that same Supercross round, Justin Barcia (02:11.431) showed immediate speed and slots into fourth on the chart.

Derek Drake (02:12.126) rounds out the top five.

In the 250 class Hunter Lawrence (02:13.018) prepares for the final three-round surge to the finish by setting the fastest time in the combined sessions.

He beat Seth Hammaker (02:13.446), Austin Forkner (2:13.475), Justin Cooper (02:13.552) and Jo Shimoda (2:13.698).

Last week’s winner Haiden Deegan (2:15.464) was a distant 10th.

Click Here for complete 450 qualification results
250 results