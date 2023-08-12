Live Updates: Jett Lawrence leads early in Unadilla Nationals moto 1
Round 9 of the Pro Motocross season at Unadilla begins a three-week sprint to the finish.
Jett Lawrence has a chance to wrap up the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship at the Unadilla Nationals if he sweeps the motos like he has in every previous round, but with two weeks’ rest, the field may have thing or two to say about that.
Lawrence served early notice that he has not lost any speed by posting the fastest time in the combined qualification sessions.
Justin Barcia returns to action this week for his first motocross race of 2023 as he attempts to protect his place among the top 10 for the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs.
Hunter Lawrence set fast time in the 250 class.
NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Carrie Coombs-Russello reflects on the impact of SMX
Jason Weigandt on the change in TV coverage this year
Aaron Plessinger will return to Red Bull KTM in 2024
Justin Barcia back in action at Washougal
Colt Nichols signs with Beta for 2024
Eli Tomac Supercross-only in 2024, for now
Lorenzo Locurcio out with injury
Chasing the playoff bubble
Unadilla by the Numbers
SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Washougal
Jett Lawrence wins at Washougal
Can Jett Lawrence get his 17th consecutive moto win and break out of a tie with Ryan Villopoto for sole possession of fourth on that chart?
He gets a strong start and leads the field on the first lap. If the past is an indication, that will make a long race for everyone else.
Justin Barcia crashes in Turn 1 and remounts. Unfortunately, his damaged clutch fails and he will not finish.
Lawrence scoots out to a two second lead at the eight-minute mark, but Chase Sexton is closing in after getting a slow start.
Sexton closes in at the 13-minute marks and takes a shot at Lawrence on the inside of a turn. Sexton runs out of room and momentarily stalls. He’ll start to charge once more.
Things are getting spicy in 450 moto 1 🌶️#ProMotocross #SuperMotocross #UnadillaMX pic.twitter.com/q4RKGyfsqC— Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) August 12, 2023
Meanwhile, Ty Masterpool has been one of the strongest riders all season but he struggled on the start and sits 24th as the field closes in on the halfway mark. If he can’t move, he won’t score any points.
At the halfway point, Lawrence leads Sexton with Dylan Ferrandis third, Adam Cianciarulo fourth and Aaron Plessinger rounding out the top five.
Plessinger is celebrating the news of his contract renewal in style.
Masterpool moves up to a points’ paying position in 17th.
With nine minutes remaining, Jason Anderson crashes while riding ninth.
Sexton hasn’t exactly allowed Lawrence to pull away, but has not been able to create any pressure. With seven minutes remaining, Lawrence has a near-three-second lead.
Lawrence has a minor issue with his handlebar as time runs off the clock. In heavy traffic with three laps remaining, Sexton closes in. Unfortunately, moments later Sexton crashes. While Sexton tries to remount, Ferrandis passes for second.
It didn’t take long for Jett Lawrence to let the field know that a two-week hiatus has not slowed him any. With a time of 02:09.109 set in the first qualification session, he outpaced teammate Chase Sexton (02:10.222).
Jason Anderson (02:10.410) rounded out the top three. He has made steady progress since returning from an injury suffered at Nashville.
Another rider injured in that same Supercross round, Justin Barcia (02:11.431) showed immediate speed and slots into fourth on the chart.
Derek Drake (02:12.126) rounds out the top five.
In the 250 class Hunter Lawrence (02:13.018) prepares for the final three-round surge to the finish by setting the fastest time in the combined sessions.
He beat Seth Hammaker (02:13.446), Austin Forkner (2:13.475), Justin Cooper (02:13.552) and Jo Shimoda (2:13.698).
Last week’s winner Haiden Deegan (2:15.464) was a distant 10th.
Click Here for complete 450 qualification results
250 results
Your 450 overall qualifying pic.twitter.com/OVCNkFJg5v— Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) August 12, 2023