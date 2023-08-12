Live Updates: Jett Lawrence leads early in Unadilla Nationals moto 1

Jett Lawrence has a chance to wrap up the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship at the Unadilla Nationals if he sweeps the motos like he has in every previous round, but with two weeks’ rest, the field may have thing or two to say about that.

Lawrence served early notice that he has not lost any speed by posting the fastest time in the combined qualification sessions.

Justin Barcia returns to action this week for his first motocross race of 2023 as he attempts to protect his place among the top 10 for the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs.

Hunter Lawrence set fast time in the 250 class.

