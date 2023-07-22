 Skip navigation
Jett Lawrence, Justin Cooper pace qualification in the Washougal Nationals

Follow along for live updates from the Washougal Nationals

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
MX Washougal 2023 Washougal MX signs.jpg

Align Media

WASHOUGAL, Washington - Four rounds remain in the 2023 Pro Motocross season and the points’ battles are heating up.

Jett Lawrence continues to dominate the top of the standings, but with time running out before the start of the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship, the field is getting crowded with Shane McElrath, Solt Nichols and Josh Hill returning to action in the class.

In 250s, Hunter Lawrence’s win from Spring Creek reestablished his claim as the favorite to win the Motocross championship and take the top seed in SuperMotocross.

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Ty Masterpool’s opportunistic decision

Colt Nichols counterpunches in SMX battle

SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Spring Creek

Spring Creek results and points

Jett Lawrence does it again

Garrett Marchbanks pivoting into success

Updates
Washougal Nationals qualification
By
Dan Beaver
  

Jett Lawrence was the fastest qualifier for the Washougal Nationals with a time of 2:14.510 and he knows just how important a strong start is on this fast, tight course.

Jason Anderson slotted into the second position, but was nearly a second off the pace at 2:15.407.

Adam Cianciarulo (2:15.632), Chase Sexton (2:15.801) and Dylan Ferrandis (2:16.515) rounded out the top five.

Complete 450 qualification times

Despite missing a round to injury at High Point, Justin Cooper is in sight of Hunter Lawrence for the Pro Motocross 250 points lead and he served notice he is going to be Hunter Lawrence’s fiercest competition with the fastest lap in qualification. His lap of 2:14.175 was set in the first session.

Lawrence closed the gap and led the second session, but his fastest lap of 2:14.579 placed him second on the chart.

Haiden Deegan (2:15.289), RJ Hampshire (2:15.432) and Austin Forkner (2:15.818) rounded out the top five.

Complete 250 qualification times