LIVE: Spring Creek National from Millville, Minnesota

Jett Lawrence kept his momentum going with the fastest lap in qualification for the Spring Creek Nationals as he looks to keep a perfect season alive.

In 250s, his brother Hunter Lawrence shows every sign of reversing his last two rounds when he had a DNF in one main each week. For Spring Creek, he beat Jusin Cooper in qualification by a second and a half.

They will have more competition this week as Austin Forkner (qualified 12th) and Pierce Brown (ninth) rejoin the field.

