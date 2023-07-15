 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Qualifying
Christopher Bell wins New Hampshire Cup pole
nbc_cyc_tdfstage14_ending_230715.jpg
Carlos Rodriguez wins Tour de France stage 14; Pogacar move on Vingegaard stifled by motorbikes
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_wsbk_italyrace1hl_230715.jpg
Highlights: Bautista wins Race 1 in Italy
nbc_cyc_tdfstage14_ending_230715.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage14crash_230715.jpg
Tour de France Stage 14 mass crash pauses race

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Qualifying
Christopher Bell wins New Hampshire Cup pole
nbc_cyc_tdfstage14_ending_230715.jpg
Carlos Rodriguez wins Tour de France stage 14; Pogacar move on Vingegaard stifled by motorbikes
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_wsbk_italyrace1hl_230715.jpg
Highlights: Bautista wins Race 1 in Italy
nbc_cyc_tdfstage14_ending_230715.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage14crash_230715.jpg
Tour de France Stage 14 mass crash pauses race

LIVE: Spring Creek National from Millville, Minnesota

Follow live coverage of the Spring Creek National here and stream it on Peacock.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 

Jett Lawrence kept his momentum going with the fastest lap in qualification for the Spring Creek Nationals as he looks to keep a perfect season alive.

In 250s, his brother Hunter Lawrence shows every sign of reversing his last two rounds when he had a DNF in one main each week. For Spring Creek, he beat Jusin Cooper in qualification by a second and a half.

They will have more competition this week as Austin Forkner (qualified 12th) and Pierce Brown (ninth) rejoin the field.

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Results and points after Southwick
SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Southwick
Pierce Brown, Austin Forkner return
Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek

Updates
250 Moto 1
By
Dan Beaver
  

Welcome to the Spring Creek National. Follow the live coverage here and if you want to engage during the race, send me a tweet @FantasyRace.

Jett Lawrence’s team manager says the rider is not thinking about a perfect season yet, but at his current pace he will secure the title well before the end of the season and that thought process will change.

Jo Shimoda and Haiden Deegan get the jump on the start while Hunter Lawrence continues to struggle with starts and is outside the top 10, while Hunter Lawrence continuing to struggle on the start and is outside the top 10 on Lap 1.

Seth Hammaker heads to the mechanics area with a gas tank problem, but gets it fixed quickly and back on track.

Slow starts for Lawrence insure that we see him at his best in the race. He passes Tom Vialle for sixth at the 4:45 mark.