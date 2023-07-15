LIVE: Spring Creek National from Millville, Minnesota
Follow live coverage of the Spring Creek National here and stream it on Peacock.
Jett Lawrence kept his momentum going with the fastest lap in qualification for the Spring Creek Nationals as he looks to keep a perfect season alive.
In 250s, his brother Hunter Lawrence shows every sign of reversing his last two rounds when he had a DNF in one main each week. For Spring Creek, he beat Jusin Cooper in qualification by a second and a half.
They will have more competition this week as Austin Forkner (qualified 12th) and Pierce Brown (ninth) rejoin the field.
NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Results and points after Southwick
SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Southwick
Pierce Brown, Austin Forkner return
Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek
Welcome to the Spring Creek National. Follow the live coverage here and if you want to engage during the race, send me a tweet @FantasyRace.
Jett Lawrence’s team manager says the rider is not thinking about a perfect season yet, but at his current pace he will secure the title well before the end of the season and that thought process will change.
Jo Shimoda and Haiden Deegan get the jump on the start while Hunter Lawrence continues to struggle with starts and is outside the top 10, while Hunter Lawrence continuing to struggle on the start and is outside the top 10 on Lap 1.
Seth Hammaker heads to the mechanics area with a gas tank problem, but gets it fixed quickly and back on track.
Slow starts for Lawrence insure that we see him at his best in the race. He passes Tom Vialle for sixth at the 4:45 mark.