Christian Craig rides again, timeline for return to series pending
No timeline for his return has yet been reported, but Christian Craig began to ride again according to posts by wife Paige Craig on TikTok.
“Good morning. I’d say morning, but we are spending the day baking in the sun and riding dirt bikes,” Paige wrote in a post that showed Christian and their son riding together.
Christian Craig suffered a dislocated hip and a dislocated and broken elbow in a practice crash for the Monster Energy Supercross Round 12 in Glendale, Arizona and has not been on a bike since.
“The smell of wet, sweaty, salty, BO soaked motocross gear is a scent I didn’t think I’d ever miss, but here I am embracing every part of Christian Craig riding again,” she wrote in a separate TikTok.
In an Instagram post, Christian simply wrote: “127 days. Thankful.”
At the time of his injury, Craig was eighth in the points standings.
After missing the final six rounds of Supercross and the entire Pro Motocross season to date, Craig only recently fell out of the top 20 in combined points after Colt Nichols and Josh Hill returned to action for one round at Washougal to improve their seeding in the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship that begins September 9 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.
With two rounds remaining in the motocross season, it is unknown if Craig will be in good enough shape to make a moto and attempt to gain points on his competitors, but with 150 points and several riders below him inactive in the outdoor season, he will not fall out of the top 30 and could be eligible to race in the Last Chance Qualifiers if he is healthy enough.
@_paigecraig
Its a good, long awaited day. 127 days to be exact ❤️❤️❤️ #dadgoals #ridingbuddy #motocross #supercross #motodad #momkids #fatherson♬ original sound - Dino
450 riders
Lorenzo Locurcio, shoulder
Cooper Webb, concussion at Nashville, banged up ahead of RedBud practice
Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal | returning in 2024
Christian Craig, elbow and hip
Marvin Musquin, wrist
Malcolm Stewart, knee | Signs two-year extension
Justin Barcia, collarbone and shoulder | returned at Unadilla
Chase Sexton, concussion | returned at RedBud
Jason Anderson, vertebrae | returned at RedBud
Dylan Ferrandis, concussion | returned at Pala
Aaron Plessinger, hip | returned at Salt Lake City
250 riders
Jordon Smith, wrist and thumb
Guillem Farres, arm
Jeremy Martin, wrist
Nate Thrasher, hip
Stilez Robertson, leg
Cameron McAdoo, shoulder
Stilez Robertson, knee
Austin Forkner, knee | returned at Spring Creek
Seth Hammaker, arm and wrist | returned at RedBud
Jo Shimoda, collarbone | returned at Atlanta
Jalek Swoll, arm | returned at Pala