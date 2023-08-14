Christian Craig rides again, timeline for return to series pending

No timeline for his return has yet been reported, but Christian Craig began to ride again according to posts by wife Paige Craig on TikTok.

“Good morning. I’d say morning, but we are spending the day baking in the sun and riding dirt bikes,” Paige wrote in a post that showed Christian and their son riding together.

Christian Craig suffered a dislocated hip and a dislocated and broken elbow in a practice crash for the Monster Energy Supercross Round 12 in Glendale, Arizona and has not been on a bike since.

“The smell of wet, sweaty, salty, BO soaked motocross gear is a scent I didn’t think I’d ever miss, but here I am embracing every part of Christian Craig riding again,” she wrote in a separate TikTok.

In an Instagram post, Christian simply wrote: “127 days. Thankful.”

At the time of his injury, Craig was eighth in the points standings.

After missing the final six rounds of Supercross and the entire Pro Motocross season to date, Craig only recently fell out of the top 20 in combined points after Colt Nichols and Josh Hill returned to action for one round at Washougal to improve their seeding in the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship that begins September 9 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.

With two rounds remaining in the motocross season, it is unknown if Craig will be in good enough shape to make a moto and attempt to gain points on his competitors, but with 150 points and several riders below him inactive in the outdoor season, he will not fall out of the top 30 and could be eligible to race in the Last Chance Qualifiers if he is healthy enough.

450 riders

Lorenzo Locurcio, shoulder

Cooper Webb , concussion at Nashville, banged up ahead of RedBud practice

Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal | returning in 2024

Christian Craig, elbow and hip

Marvin Musquin, wrist

Malcolm Stewart, knee | Signs two-year extension

Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder | returned at Unadilla

Chase Sexton, concussion | returned at RedBud

Jason Anderson , vertebrae | returned at RedBud

Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | returned at Pala

Aaron Plessinger, hip | returned at Salt Lake City

250 riders

Jordon Smith, wrist and thumb

Guillem Farres, arm

Jeremy Martin, wrist

Nate Thrasher, hip

Stilez Robertson, leg

Cameron McAdoo, shoulder

Stilez Robertson, knee

Austin Forkner, knee | returned at Spring Creek

Seth Hammaker, arm and wrist | returned at RedBud

Jo Shimoda, collarbone | returned at Atlanta

Jalek Swoll, arm | returned at Pala