Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta updates: GTP title up for grabs in IMSA finale

The first champion of the Grand Touring Prototype hybrid era will be crowned today at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship concludes its 2023 season with the Petit Le Mans.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 10-hour race will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. Click here for information, details and schedules.

Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport will start first with the championship lead after Louis Deletraz gained 35 points by putting the No. 10 Acura ARX-06 on the pole position during a damp qualifying session. Click here for the starting lineup for the Petit Le Mans.

Also eligible for the championship in the rebranded GTP category: The No. 31 Action Express Whelen Engineering Cadillac (which will start eighth), No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 (which will start fifth) and the No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 (sixth).

All four GTP manuacturers — Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche — each have one entry eligible for the championsip. Acura (2022) and Cadillac ('21) won the last two DPi championships while BMW and Porsche are new to the premier prototype division this year.

Follow along below for updates throughout Saturday’s race.