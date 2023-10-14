Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta updates: GTP title up for grabs in IMSA finale
Four cars have a shot to win the inaugural premier hybrid prototype championship
The first champion of the Grand Touring Prototype hybrid era will be crowned today at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship concludes its 2023 season with the Petit Le Mans.
NBC Sports’ coverage of the 10-hour race will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. Click here for information, details and schedules.
Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport will start first with the championship lead after Louis Deletraz gained 35 points by putting the No. 10 Acura ARX-06 on the pole position during a damp qualifying session. Click here for the starting lineup for the Petit Le Mans.
Also eligible for the championship in the rebranded GTP category: The No. 31 Action Express Whelen Engineering Cadillac (which will start eighth), No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 (which will start fifth) and the No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 (sixth).
All four GTP manuacturers — Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche — each have one entry eligible for the championsip. Acura (2022) and Cadillac ('21) won the last two DPi championships while BMW and Porsche are new to the premier prototype division this year.
Follow along below for updates throughout Saturday’s race.
There still were 10 hours remaining when the celebration started for Vasser Sullivan’s No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 team.
After qualifying on the GTD Pro pole position, Jack Hawksworth clinched the title in the category by taking the green flag. It’s the first title for the sports car team co-owned by James “Sulli” Sullivan and 1996 IndyCar champion Jimmy Vasser.
Hawksworth and co-drivers Ben Barnicoat and Kyle Kirkwood won in GTD Pro last year at Petit Le Mans, and Sullivan said the team’s first endurance victory set the tone for this year’s title run.
“We’ve got all the right people, and it’s just execution,” Vasser told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch. “It’s just been one of those magical years.”
The No. 14 Lexus has nine podiums in 10 races, including victories at Long Beach and Watkins Glen International.
The team also fields the No. 12 Lexus that is ranked third in the GTD points standings with Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo (who will be joined by Parker Thompson at Petit Le Mans).
The action started before the start of the Petit Le Mans.
The No. 8 LMP2 ORECA of Tower Motorsports crashed in Turn 3 of its first lap at Michelin Road Atlanta. Driver Ari Balogh was trying to catch up to the field after spinning on the pace lap and making left-side contact while warming his tires.
The car suffered significant damage in the crash that will require a lengthy repair.
That will curtail time behind the wheel for Balogh’s teammates from the NTT IndyCar Series: Scott McLaughlin (a four-time winner for Team Penske) and Kyffin Simpson (an incoming rookie for Chip Ganassi Racing).
At the front of the Grand Touring Prototype field, Sebastien Bourdais snatched the lead from pole-sitter Louis Deletraz in the first turn before the full-course caution flag flew 90 seconds later.
The race restarted after a 12-minute delay.
Some storylines and things to watch in today’s 10-hour season finale to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship:
—Familiar title contenders: For Wayne Taylor Racing With Andretti Autosport, the hope is that a third time is the charm in the season finale. The No. 10 Acura came up just short of the championship the past two seasons. WTR was leading the points entering last year’s race but finished ninth after late contact with a GT car.
“I can’t believe it’s coming down to the last race again, like it seems every year,” said Ricky Taylor, who made a memorable last-lap lunge in 2021 and will be teamed with Filipe Albuquerque and Louis Deletraz. “It couldn’t be more dramatic in terms of the championship.
“And when you get to the last couple of hours in a situation like this, everyone raises their game just a little bit. Seems to put the championship contenders head to head every time for whatever reason. I wish it was easy, but it’s not going to be. It’s going to be dramatic again.”
After winning the ’21 championship, Pipo Derani will win a second if the No. 31 Cadillac again is the top finisher among the title contenders.
“It’s going to be interesting for everyone, but obviously it’s going to be a dogfight at the end,” said Derani, who will be teamed with Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken. “Being so close, it only means that you have to be ahead. There’s no playing games. There’s no math. It’s very simple. It’s going to be an eye-catcher because not only do we have a fight for the championship, but we have four cars fighting for the championship.”
—Prototype newcomers: After long absences from the premier category for both German automakers, Porsche and BMW both will have a shot at winning the GTP championship.
“It’s going to be chaotic, a dogfight,” said Mathieu Jaminet of the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 (that also will feature Nick Tandy and Laurens Vanthoor). “All four cars might not be there, but there’ll be at least two or three in the last hour. For sure, there’ll be stress on drivers and all the teams. I’m sure it’s going to be a mess, and I just hope we’re on the good side of things.”
—Final rides: After capturing the past two Rolex 24 at Daytona victories and the 2022 DPi championship, Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 60 will go on hiatus for next season. The team is moving Tom Blomqvist (who will co-drive today with Colin Braun and Helio Castroneves) to the NTT IndyCar Series next season.
MSR’s sports car future has been in doubt since the team received a hefty penalty for manipulating tire pressure data at Daytona. That damaged its relationship with Honda, which elected to drop MSR in favor of adding a second Acura next year for Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport.
Petit Le Mans also will mark the final race for Corvette Racing as a factory-backed General Motors Program. Corvette driver Jordan Taylor will return to Wayne Taylor Racing in 2024.
—Cameo appearances: Two-time IndyCar champion and reigning Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden will be making his GTP prototype debut with the No. 7 Penske Porsche Motorsport.
Other IndyCar drivers in the race: Scott Dixon (Cadillac Racing), Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing), Scott McLaughlin and Kyffin Simpson (Tower Motorsports in LMP2) and Kyle Kirkwood (Vasser Sullivan in GTD Pro).