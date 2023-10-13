IMSA starting lineup at Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta: Louis Deletraz nails final run for Acura pole

Louis Deletraz beat the clock and wildly varying track conditions to put Wayne Taylor Racing With Andretti Autosport on the Grand Touring Prototype pole position for the Petit Le Mans at Michelin Road Atlanta.

Deletraz took the wheel of the No. 10 Acura ARX-06 instead of full-time teammates Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque, pulling out the fastest lap in the premier prototype division with the fastest lap in the final minute of a session that was interrupted by rain.

As the track surface changed, several teams switched to rain tires, but Deletraz had only had time for one lap on a second set after others made the change. With a 1-minute, 15.402-second lap, he edged the No. 01 Cadillac of Sebastien Bourdais (1:15.632)

“It was super slippery, and I tried to get the temps in for one lap, and I pushed as much as I could,” Deletraz told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch. “I can’t believe we’re on pole, but that’s amazing and a perfect way to start the weekend. They gave me an opportunity to do qualifying here with a lot on the line with the championship. One lap, a lot of pressure but super happy and felt comfortable. Good for the championship, good for the points, but the real important part is tomorrow.”

PETIT LE MANS SEASON FINALE: Details, schedule for watching Saturday on USA, Peacock

By virtue of winning 35 points for the pole, the No. 10 WTR with Andretti entry moved into first for the inaugural GTP championship. The Acura will take the green flag with a nine-point lead over the No. 31 Action Express Cadillac (which had entered with a three-point lead and will start eighth).

Also in contention for the title over 10 hours Saturday will be the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 (which will start fifth) and the No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 (sixth).

Deletraz’s performance affirmed why he will be teamed with Jordan Taylor in WTR with Andretti’s new second Acura next season.

“We watched him around the world, and everything he gets into, he wins races,” team owner Wayne Taylor. “He’s young, and his personality fits really well. He was just the perfect choice.”

Said Ricky Taylor: “I’m really enjoying the time while he’s in our car. This was amazing. That was so unbelievable. We were so nervous on the timing stand but had all the faith in the world in him. We only gave him one lap, and he nailed it, so it was really, really strong. Starting from pole at the Petit Le Mans with everything on the line, I’m happy he’s with us.”

Here are the pole-sitters in other categories for the 10-hour race on the 12-turn, 2.54-mile road course:

LMP2: Ben Keating, No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07, 1:13.859

LMP3: Glenn van Berlo, No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320, 1:16.674

GTD PRO: Jack Hawksworth, No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, 1:23.168

GTD: Ian James, No. 17 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, 1:23.116

QUALIFYING

Results

Results by class

Fastest lap by driver

Fastest lap by driver after qualifying

Best sector times

Fastest lap sequence

Time cards

Weather report

PRACTICE RESULTS

Session I l Session II l Session III