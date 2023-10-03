2024 Supercross tickets on sale: 250 regions, Triple Crown races and East/West Showdown announced

Tickets for all 17 rounds of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross schedule are on sale from October 3-9, 2023 for preferred customers with general public access beginning Tuesday, October 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

One highlight of the schedule is that all 17 rounds of the Supercross championship will be aired in a prime time viewing window for the Eastern and Central time zones.

The 17-round schedule will visit 13 states with new additions to Alabama and Pennsylvania.

Additionally, the Triple Crown format races, in which riders combine results from three separate features, and the 250 divisional calendar have been announced.

Three Triple Crown races will be held at Anaheim, California in Round 4, Indianapolis in Round 10 and St. Louis in Round 12.

Standalone 250 West division races will be held in rounds 1-4, 6, 11, 12 and 16.

Standalone 250 East division races will be held in rounds 5, 7-10, 13 and 15.

Two East/West Showdown races will be held in Round 14 and as part of the season finale at Salt Lake City in Round 17.

FanFest is planned for all rounds except Round 5 in Detroit because of limited space availability.

The Supercross Futures, which recently graduated Ryder DiFrancesco to the 250 ranks as part of the factory GasGas team, will be part of Rounds 4, 8, 12 and 13.

2024 SuperMotocross Regular Season Schedule

[All starting times Eastern]

Round 1: January 6, Anaheim, California [8:00]

Round 2: January 13, San Francisco, California [8:30]

Round 3: January 20, San Diego, California [8:30]

Round 4: January 6, Anaheim, California [8:30]

Round 5: February 3, Detroit, Michigan [3:00]

Round 6: February 10, Glendale, Arizona [8:30]

Round 7: February 24, Arlington, Texas [6:30]

Round 8: March 2, Daytona Beach, Florida [7:00]

Round 9: March 9, Birmingham, Alabama [7:00]

Round 10: March 16, Indianapolis, Indiana [7:00]

Round 11: March 23, Seattle, Washington [8:00]

Round 12: March 30, St. Louis, Missouri [7:00]

Round 13: April 13, Foxborough, Massachusetts [7:00]

Round 14: April 20, Nashville, Tennessee [7:00]

Round 15: April 27, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania [3:00]

Round 16: May 4, Denver, Colorado [7:00]

Round 17: May 11, Salt Lake City, Utah [8:00]