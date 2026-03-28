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Cole Davies fastest in first qualification for Detroit

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 28, 2026 01:22 PM

DETROIT, Michigan: Qualification sets the lineup for the heats, but equally important, it allows a rider to begin establishing dominance.

Qualification 1

For all his speed in race trim, Cole Davies (52.151) has not yet set the fastest time in qualification. He was off to a strong start in Detroit with the best time in the first session.

Seth Hammaker (52.429) kept him honest with a speed that was 0.279 seconds slower.

Caden Dudney (53.619) posted the third fastest lap, but had a get-off during the session.

Fourth-place Jo Shimoda (53.795) and Devin Simonson (54.323) rounded out the top five.

Evan Ferry (54.700) was the fastest rider from Group B.

Complete Qualification 1 Results

Seth Hammaker was the best among 250 East riders last week in Birmingham qualification.