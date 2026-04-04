Ken Roczen backs up Detroit win with fastest qualification time in St. Louis Supercross

ST. LOUIS, Missouri: Speed picked up in the second qualification, dropping from the 56-second range into the 54s.

Ken Roczen (54.538) backed up last week’s performance when he scored his second win of 2026 with a fast time in St. Louis qualification.

Chase Sexton (55.126) finished second last week and landed second on the Q2 chart.

And Malcolm Stewart (55.732) kept the trend alive. He finished third last week and was third fastest today.

Justin Cooper (55.459) and Jorge Prado (55.873) rounded out the top five.

The top two riders in the championship standings landed outside the top five. Eli Tomac (56.081) was seventh and Hunter Lawrence (56.165) was ninth.

Complete Qualification Results

Don’t judge red plate holder Eli Tomac by Detroit Supercross Eli Tomac: “I needed to improve on some things, but I also have struggled at that track the last two times I’ve been inside that stadium.”

Qualification 1

Jorge Prado (56.048) continues to be fast during a single lap and he led the field in the first qualification session.

Malcolm Stewart (56.054) earned his first top-five of 2026 two weeks ago in Birmingham and his first podium last week in Detroit. Could he be on track for his first win? He landed second on the chart.

Chase Sexton (56.088) came back to the field last week in Detroit with a vengeance. He was third.

The top two in points, Hunter Lawrence (56.220) and Eli Tomac (56.353) rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth respectively.

Group A Qualification 1 Results

Combined Qualification 1 Results

