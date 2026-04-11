Cole Davies tops Nashville Supercross Qualification 1

The 250 East riders don’t need to worry about the Western division this week as they compete to be the best in class.

Qualification 1

For only the third time this season, Cole Davies ( 52.787) was the fastest rider in a qualification session. A lack of speed over a single lap has not deterred his dominance, but it’s always nice to go fast.

As he has done for much of the season in all sessions, Seth Hammaker (52.971) slotted in second during Q1. The difference of 0.185 is marginal, but that gets multiplied during race conditions.

Nate Thrasher (53.886) landed third on the morning chart. He had his best finish of the season last week in St. Louis.

Fourth-place Daxton Bennick (54.180) and Drew Adams (54.490). Adams returned to the lineup this week after being sidelined by injury.

The Simple Man, Henry Miller (54.533), was just outside the top five in sixth.

Combined Qualification 1 Results