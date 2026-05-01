How to watch 2026 SuperMotocross Round 16, Denver: start times, schedule, TV info

Two rounds remain in the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross series as the top dirt bike racers in the world head to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, for Round 16 of the SuperMotocross World Championship. Watch it live at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock.tv. NBC will air an encore performance on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Race Day Live will continue to cover qualification, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock on Saturday.

2026 SuperMotocross Round 16, Denver Preview: previous winners, historic results, who to watch Chase Sexton is the only multiple winner in Denver, and he hopes that he can turn his season around this week.

Ken Roczen secured the red plate after winning in Philadelphia last week. This is not only the latest he’s had that honor, but he has the most momentum on his side with six consecutive podiums. That is also a personal best.

Hunter Lawrence rode well last week and finished third, but he now finds himself in territory explored by Roczen earlier in the season. Running well will not be sufficient if he continues to lose points to Roczen, as he has in four of the last five rounds.

Eli Tomac returns for hometown race in Denver Supercross Eli Tomac missed two features after suffering a hip injury in a Cleveland qualification accident.

The 250 West division is back in action this week, with its champion already named. Haiden Deegan wrapped up his title last month in St. Louis, Missouri. This is the final standalone event for either division; next week’s finale will be an East/West Showdown.

For those who live outside Colorado: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 16 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 16 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, will begin live Saturday, May 2, at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with Race Day Live coverage of qualification. The feature program starts at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, with an encore performance on NBC Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2026 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

DENVER ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List

DENVER MAP

DENVER EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Full Schedule

Qualification

12:47 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:04 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:21 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:38 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:55 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

3:10 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

3:27 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

3:49 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

4:06 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

4:23 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Evening Program

7:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:21 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:33 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:57 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

