How to watch 2026 SuperMotocross Round 17, Salt Lake City SX finale: start times, schedule, TV info

It all comes down to one last showdown in Utah as Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City hosts the Monster Energy Supercross series finale, Round 17 of the SuperMotocross World Championship. Watch it live at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock.tv. NBC will air an encore performance on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Race Day Live will continue to cover qualification, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock on Saturday.

The math is simple in the final Supercross race between Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence One unlikely scenario exists that would create a tie in the championship points. Otherwise the math is simple: whoever finishes first, wins.

Ken Roczen erased a 31-point deficit to secure the red plate two weeks ago in Philadelphia, but Hunter Lawrence fought back in Denver and enters the finale one point behind the leader. If either or both riders stand on the podium, this is a winner-take-all scenario.

But despite the fact that he trails, Lawrence actually holds the advantage if the contenders finish off the podium. Should Roczen beat Lawrence by one position, championship points result in a tie and Lawrence holds the tiebreaker of the most second-place finishes.

Cade Clason ends SuperMotocross racing career in Salt Lake City After 13 years on the bike, Cade Clason will run his final race in the 2026 Supercross finale in Salt Lake City.

In the 250 class, both divisional championships have been decided, but fans will get a chance to watch Haiden Deegan, the Western champion, and Cole Davies, the Eastern titlist, square off one last time in the final East/West Showdown of 2026. Deegan will make the move into the 450 class beginning with the first Pro Motocross race in Pala, California, in two weeks.

For those who live outside Utah: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 17 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 17 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, will begin live Saturday, May 9, at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with Race Day Live coverage of qualification. The feature program starts at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, with an encore performance on NBC Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2026 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

SALT LAKE CITY ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List

SALT LAKE CITY MAP

SALT LAKE CITY EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Full Schedule

Qualification

12:47 p.m.: 250 Overflow Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:04 p.m.: 250 West Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:21 p.m.: 250 East Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:38 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:55 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

2:12 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

3:10 p.m.: 250 Overflow Qualifying

3:27 p.m.: 250 East Qualifying

3:44 p.m.: 250 West Qualifying

4:06 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

4:23 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

4:40 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 East Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250 West Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:21 p.m.: 250 LCQ – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:33 p.m.: 450 LCQ – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:57 p.m.: 250 East/West Showdown – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

