How to watch IMSA at Indianapolis: Schedule, TV, streaming info, start times, more

The Battle on the Bricks will be twice as long in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After Porsche Penske Motorsport scored a 1-2 finish for team and track owner Roger Penske in the a two-hour, 40-minute debut last year, the event will expand to six hours this season.

There are 56 cars entered across the four top categories in the race, which will begin at 11:40 a.m. on the 14-turn, 2.39-mile road course. Peacock has flag-to-flag coverage with NBC joining at 3 p.m.

Porsche Penske Motorsport returns to Indy leading the Grand Touring Prototype championship standings with two races remaining this season.

Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron, who co-drove the No. 7 Porsche 963, have a 100-point lead over No. 6 drivers Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy, who won last year at the Brickyard.

Here are the details for the IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (all times are ET):

2024 IMSA AT INDIANAPOLIS

RACE: Sunday, Sept. 22, 11:40 a.m.

DISTANCE: A six-hour race on a 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in Indianapolis, Indiana.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 79 degrees with a 37% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 47-car field in four categories (GTP, LMP2, GTD Pro, GTD)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, Sept. 21, 3:35 p.m. ET (coverage on Peacock and IMSA.tv)

RACE BROADCAST

TV/STREAMING: Full coverage of the IMSA Battle at the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will begin Sunday, Sept. 22 on Peacock at 11:30 a.m. ET. NBC also will have coverage of the race from 3-6 p.m. ET. (Peacock will have flag-to-flag coverage of all IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship events in 2024. Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

Dave Burns and Brian Till will be the announcers with analyst Calvin Fish, Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe as analysts. Georgia Henneberry, Matt Yocum and Hannah Newhouse are the pit reporters.

RADIO: Select sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Sunday, Sept. 22 at 11:30 a.m. (XM 206, Web/App 996)

IMSA INDIANAPOLIS WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 20

8:20-9:20 a.m.: Michelin Challenge practice

9:35-10:05 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying

10:20-10:55 a.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo qualifying

11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

1:45-2:45 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

3-3:40 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1

4-4:50 p.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo Race 1

Saturday, Sept. 21

8-8:35 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

8:55-10:25 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

11:10-11:50 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2

1:05-3:05 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge race (Peacock)

3:40-4:45 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying (Peacock)

5:10-6 p.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo Race 2

Sunday, Sept. 22

11:40 a.m.-5:40 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Battle at the Bricks (Peacock, NBC at 3 p.m.)

