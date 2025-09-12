How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 8 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA): Schedule, TV/stream info, past results

Two rounds remain in the MotoAmerica Superbike series with a double header scheduled for the division at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and fans can watch Race 1 action live on Peacock.tv at 4:10 ET Saturday and Race 2 at 4:10 ET on Sunday.

After splitting the most recent round at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Bobby Fong and Cameron Beaubier are separated by 17 points, with Josh Herrin another 10 points back in third. These three riders have stood on the podium 33 times from the possible 45, so it’s a solid bet they will dominate the box both days. The championship can mathematically be decided this weekend, but it’s unlikely.

Meanwhile, Richie Escalante expects to play the role of spoiler, having earned podiums on the track closest to his home near Mexico City, Mexico, twice before. He’s appeared on the box at Road America and VIR, and enters with a lot of confidence.

Here’s what you need to know to watch this weekend’s races on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW.

Circuit of the Americas Superbike entry list

Track Map

How to watch MotoAmerica Superbike Series in 2025

Coverage of the seventh round at The Circuit of the Americas begins Saturday, September 13, at 4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW. The second race of the doubleheader will be held on Sunday, September 14, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

You can stream the remainder of the 2025 schedule on the Peacock App and NBC Sports NOW, a free 24/7 streaming channel from NBC Sports offering daily sports talk shows, live sports, and highlights on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Xumo, Pluto TV, and more.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

MotoAmerica Superbike Series 2025

The MotoAmerica Superbike Series is a nine-round, 20-race season, making stops at some of the country’s premier race tracks.

Past MotoAmerica results from COTA

Last year, COTA raced a triple header with Cameron Beaubier emerging victorious in Race 1 over Josh Herrin and Richie Escalante.

Sean Dylan Kelly kept him from sweeping the weekend with a victory in the second race, but Beaubier exacted revenge for that second-place finish with another win in Race 3.

Herrin also swept the podium with finishes of second, third, and second, and he will need that same kind of consistency to enter the finale in New Jersey with a shot at the championship.

