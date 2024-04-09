UPDATED Indy 500 test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Entry list and how to watch on Peacock

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will open for business earlier Wednesday with an expanded test session for the 108th Indy 500.

With inclement weather looming in the forecast for the next two days of testing at the Brickyard, the 2.5-mile oval will be hot starting at 9 a.m. ET for 34 drivers.

After 5 minutes of install laps, NTT IndyCar Series veterans will test until 11 a.m., followed by rookies (including two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson) and refresher laps until 1 p.m.

The track will be open to all drivers from 1-6:30 p.m. ET. The full test will be streamed on Peacock.

Wednesday’s test originally was scheduled to run from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Testing for Thursday still remains on schedule from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but there’s a high likelihood of rain. Last year, the annual Indy 500 Open Test was shortened by a day because of rain.

Here are the details for the 2024 Indy 500 test on Peacock (all times are ET):

SCHEDULE: Wednesday, April 10, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (veterans 9:05-11 a.m.; Rookie Orientation Program and refresher tests 1-3 p.m.; all drivers 1-6:30 p.m.). Thursday, April 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

TV: On-track action will be covered by NBC Sports on Peacock. Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock, which features comprehensive live coverage of every minute of the 2024 season with practices, qualifying and race simulstreams. Click here for the 2024 IndyCar broadcast schedule.

Kevin Lee will handle play by play for both days with James Hinchcliffe and Dillon Welch as analysts. Georgia Henneberry will be the pit reporter Wednesday.

FORECAST: According to the Weather Underground site, it’s predicted to be 56 degrees at 9 a.m. Wednesday with a 24% chance of rain.

ENTRY LIST: There are 34 driver-team combinations entered in the test.

A.J. Foyt Racing (2): Santino Ferrucci, Sting Ray Robb

Andretti Global (4): Marco Andretti, Marcus Ericsson, Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood

Arrow McLaren (4): Kyle Larson, Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi, Callum Ilott

Chip Ganassi Racing (5): Marcus Armstrong, Scott Dixon, Linus Lundqvist, Alex Palou, Kyffin Simpson

Dale Coyne Racing (2): Nolan Siegel, Katherine Legge

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports (2): Conor Daly, Ryan Hunter-Reay

Ed Carpenter Racing (3): Ed Carpenter, Christian Rasmussen, Rinus VeeKay

Juncos Hollinger Racing (2): Agustin Canapino, Romain Grosjean

Meyer Shank Racing (3): Tom Blomqvist, Helio Castroneves, Felix Rosenqvist

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (4): Pietro Fittipaldi, Christian Lundgaard, Graham Rahal, Takuma Sato

Team Penske (3): Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden, Will Power

