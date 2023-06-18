IndyCar results, points after Road America

Alex Palou extended his NTT IndyCar Series points lead with his second consecutive victory , topping the results of the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver won by 4.5610 seconds over Josef Newgarden, leading the final seven laps after passing pole-sitter Colton Herta. Pato O’Ward finished third, followed by Scott Dixon (who rebounded from starting 23rd in a backup car) and Herta.

There were 444 on-track passes, including 386 for position (110 in the top 10 and 32 in the top five) — all records for IndyCar since its return to Road America in 2016.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings after the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR:

RESULTS

Click here for the official box score from the 55-lap race on a 14-turn, 4.014-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Lap leader summary

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Event summary

Pit stop summary

Here is the finishing order in the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (3) Alex Palou, Honda, 55, Running

2. (4) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 55, Running

3. (2) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 55, Running

4. (23) Scott Dixon, Honda, 55, Running

5. (1) Colton Herta, Honda, 55, Running

6. (9) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 55, Running

7. (7) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 55, Running

8. (18) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 55, Running

9. (6) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 55, Running

10. (5) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 55, Running

11. (14) Graham Rahal, Honda, 55, Running

12. (15) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 55, Running

13. (22) Will Power, Chevrolet, 55, Running

14. (20) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 55, Running

15. (26) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 55, Running

16. (11) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 55, Running

17. (27) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 55, Running

18. (17) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 55, Running

19. (21) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 55, Running

20. (16) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 55, Running

21. (10) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 55, Running

22. (25) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 55, Running

23. (12) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 55, Running

24. (8) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 54, Running

25. (19) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 54, Running

26. (24) Jack Harvey, Honda, 54, Running

27. (13) David Malukas, Honda, 24, Off Course

Winner’s average speed: 120.335 mph; Time of Race: 1:50:04.6640; Margin of victory: 4.5610 seconds; Cautions: 4 for 10 laps; Lead changes: 9 among 4 drivers; Lap Leaders:

Herta 1-11; Palou 12; Herta 13-25; Armstrong 26-30; Power 31-32; Herta 33-39; Palou 40-41; Power 42-46; Herta 47-48; Palou 49-55.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in the race . Alex Palou has increased his lead over Marcus Ericsson to 74 points through eight of 17 races.

Here are the points standings after the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Palou 324, Ericsson 250, Newgarden 243, O’Ward 226, Dixon 226, McLaughlin 199, Rossi 196, Power 190, Herta 183, Kirkwood 164.

Rest of the standings: Lundgaard 162, Rosenqvist 158, Grosjean 150, Ilott 128, VeeKay 126, Ferrucci 119, Rahal 118, Armstrong 108, Malukas 96, Castroneves 95, Conor Daly 88, Canapino 88, DeFrancesco 88, Pagenaud 88, Harvey 83, Pedersen 70, Robb 63, Takuma Sato 37, Hunter-Reay 33, Ed Carpenter 27, Tony Kanaan 18, Marco Andretti 13, Katherine Legge 5, RC Enerson 5.

Next race: IndyCar will head to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the Honda Indy 200, which will take place July 2 with coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA and Peacock.