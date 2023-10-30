Kyle Larson still formulating plans for All-Star Circuit of Champions

Last week Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet announced their acquisition of the All-Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC), a series owned by former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart since 2015.

The future of the ASCoC continued to be a topic of conversation even as Larson prepared for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, a track on which he won this spring. He finished sixth on Sunday but had already locked into NASCAR’s Championship 4 with a win at Las Vegas two week’s previous.

Making the sport of sprint car racing healthier overall was a critical part of their strategy when Larson and Sweet first announced the launch of the High Limit Sprint Car Series. That goal is still important.

“We’re still trying to piece together our schedule and haven’t seen obviously what the Outlaws have for their schedule, but we want what’s best for the sport,” Larson said during media availability in Martinsville. “We wouldn’t have gotten this series if we didn’t want what’s best for the sport.”

Larson and Sweet both have substantial ties to the Outlaws series. Sweet is the four-time defending champion of that series who will battle for a fifth consecutive this weekend at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson won four races in nine starts in 2023 and has 32 total Outlaws victories.

“It’s hard to predict the future, how that’s going to look, but I love dirt track racing,” Larson said. “That’s my whole goal with this, to continue to grow it and get it to a place where I feel like it deserves to be and where the teams and drivers make a good living. We’ll see kind of how it all shakes out.”

High Limit was established as a way to host mid-week races with high-dollar purses greater than $20,000.

Larson says he and Sweet have not wavered from the concept of mid-week shows. And as much as possible, the large purses will continue given the constraints of a much longer schedule on tracks with already well-established financial metrics.

“Our goal is to definitely raise the purses,” Larson said. “When you buy something, you want to make it better for the teams. That’s our goal. I think there’s more risk on our end with a much larger schedule that we will hopefully have.”

The ASCoC hosted 45 races in 2023 with as many as 53 completed in 2021. Larson raced in three of their events this year with two wins and another top-five. He was also High Limit’s first champion in 2023.

