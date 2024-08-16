Late Model legend Scott Bloomquist dies in small aircraft accident

Late Model Dirt star Scott Bloomquist lost his life in a small aircraft crash near his Mooresburg, Tennessee home Friday morning.

A family friend posted on Facebook that Bloomquist was flying one of his vintage planes around the family farm when the accident occurred.

The winner of 94 Lucas Oil Late Model and 33 World of Outlaws Late Model races, Bloomquist’s last victory in one of these primary series came in 2020 at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Knox Dale, Pennsylvania, but despite the lack of recent wins, Bloomquist remained a fan favorite.

His most recent top-five came this year at in a Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series race in Tazewell, Tennessee.

