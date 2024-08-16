 Skip navigation
ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Round Two
Charley Hull finding form after freak accident, 81 to open Olympics
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
2024 Fantasy Football D/ST Draft Strategy
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round One
2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Round 2 news, updates, scoring, highlights in PGA Tour playoffs

PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
nbc_pft_mahomes_240816.jpg
Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Late Model legend Scott Bloomquist dies in small aircraft accident

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published August 16, 2024 09:49 AM
SRX Biffle Speed Bloomquist

Late Model Dirt star Scott Bloomquist lost his life in a small aircraft crash near his Mooresburg, Tennessee home Friday morning.

A family friend posted on Facebook that Bloomquist was flying one of his vintage planes around the family farm when the accident occurred.

The winner of 94 Lucas Oil Late Model and 33 World of Outlaws Late Model races, Bloomquist’s last victory in one of these primary series came in 2020 at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Knox Dale, Pennsylvania, but despite the lack of recent wins, Bloomquist remained a fan favorite.

His most recent top-five came this year at in a Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series race in Tazewell, Tennessee.