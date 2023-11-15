Preliminary entry list for the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona: Josef Newgarden will race GTP

There are 60 cars across four categories on the preliminary entry list for the 62nd Rolex 24 at Daytona. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series released the expected field for its 2024 season opener several weeks earlier than entries are announced.

The Rolex 24 at Daytona will be the first of five IMSA endurance races next year that are expected to have capacity fields of at least 57 cars. There are 48 full-season entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year, an increase of nearly 25 percent over the 2023 season.

The Grand Touring Prototype category will feature 10 entries racing for the overall victory on the Daytona International Speedway road course with two Acuras, two Cadillacs, two BMWs and four Porsches.

Click here for the GTP entry list l LMP2 l GTD Pro l GTD

After making his GTP debut in the 2023 Petit Le Mans season finale, Josef Newgarden will race in the top category for the first time at Daytona, joining the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport lineup with Matt Campell, Felipe Nasr and Frederic Makowiecki. Newgarden made his Rolex 24 at Daytona debut last year with Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin in an LMP2 entry.

The 2023 Indy 500 winner is one of seven full-time IndyCar drivers listed in a Rolex 24 field that also includes Scott Dixon (GTP, No. 01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing), Colton Herta (GTP, No. 40 Acura Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti), Marcus Ericsson (GTP, No. 10 Acura WTRAndretti), Tom Blomqvist (GTP, No. 31 Cadillac Whelen Action Express), Kyle Kirkwood (GTD Pro, No. 14 Lexus RCF GT 3 Vasser Sullivan Racing) and Alexander Rossi (who will team with IndyCar on NBC analyst James Hinchcliffe in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports McLaren in GTD).

There were no NASCAR drivers on the preliminary entry list, but there are more than 50 unnamed driver slots. There is a TBA slot for each of the new Ford Multimatic Motorsports Mustang GT3 entries that could include Cup drivers.

Team Penske Ford driver Austin Cindric has been the lone Cup Series driver in the Rolex 24 at Daytona the past two years.