RJ Hampshire skips Pro Motocross season finale at Ironman, sets sights on SuperMotocross playoff

RJ Hampshire will skip the Pro Motocross season finale Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana in order to further heal from an injury suffered at Unadilla with the intention of returning to action in time for the SuperMotocross World Championship.

“A lot of back and forth on going racing this weekend,” Hampshire wrote on Instagram. “I rode a couple days and felt good enough but wasn’t going to be at my best. I finally made progress on my stomach and know I can be back to 100% soon. We will focus on that and sit out this weekend! Never an easy decision but glad my team is on board and we can end this year out strong. See you soon SuperMotocross.”

Entering Unadilla, Hampshire was fourth in Motocross points and part of the championship battle. His crash in Moto 2 of that round ended a 10-race streak of top-10 overall finishes, of which nine were in the top five.

But Hampshire had little to race for after his injury. Sitting third in the combined SuperMotocross points, he could not fall out of the top 20 and knew he would be guaranteed a starting position for the three-round championship that begins September 9 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. He missed last week at Budds Creek and with the announcement he will skip Ironman, he could drop one position and be seeded fourth to begin the playoffs.

Hampshire has one Supercross feature with this year and two moto wins in the outdoor seasons.

450 riders

Lorenzo Locurcio, shoulder

Cooper Webb , concussion at Nashville, banged up ahead of RedBud practice

Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal | returning in 2024

Christian Craig, elbow

Marvin Musquin, wrist

Malcolm Stewart, knee | Signs two-year extension

Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder | returned at Unadilla

Chase Sexton, concussion | returned at RedBud

Jason Anderson , vertebrae | returned at RedBud

Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | returned at Pala

Aaron Plessinger, hip | returned at Salt Lake City