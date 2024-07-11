Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 7 at Spring Creek: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

The red plate switched hands last week after Chase Sexton swept the motos at RedBud, and with the margins still tight, it could do so again this week. Hunter Lawrence enters Round 7 in Millville, Minnesota seven points behind the points’ leader and ready to make a statement at Spring Creek MX Park.

Justin Cooper remains in striking distance. He scored his fourth moto podium of the season last week and climbed to third in the standings. He will need help to overcome a 48-point deficit, but Jett Lawrence’s surprise injury last week proves anything can happen.

Chance Hymas and Ty Masterpool are closing the performance gap to Haiden Deegan. They stood on the podium last week in RedBud while Deegan failed to do so for the first time this year, but the question remains if there is enough time to catch him.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 7 of the 2024 Motocross season at Spring Creek:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Motocross Round 7 at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota, will begin live Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with one hour of live coverage on NBC beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. The program will re-air on CNBC at 2 a.m. Monday.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map with timing lines

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

9:00 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 12 minutes (1 Lap Free) (Start off Gate)

9:16 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 12 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:32 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 12 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:48 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 12 minutes (1 Lap Free)

10:04 a.m.: Track Maintenance ( NO START PRACTICE )

10:19 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed (Start off Gate)

10:40 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

11:05 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

11:25 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

Race program

12:25 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

12:40 a.m.: 250 Consolation Race

1:30 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1 LIVE NBC

2:30 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

3:35 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

4:30 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

