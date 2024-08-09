Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 9 at Unadilla: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Chase Sexton is beginning to pull away from the field but will face new challenges this week as Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb return to action in Round 9 of the Pro Motocross season in the Unadilla National in new Berlin, New York.

Hunter Lawrence is not out of contention yet, but after failing to finish on the podium in either moto at Washougal, Washington, he’s going to need to challenge for victories to put pressure on Sexton for the final two rounds.

In the 250 division, there have been a lot of fresh faces in 2024, but Haiden Deegan has been consistently strong, and fans of the Danger Boy are happy to watch him slice through the field each week.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 9 of the 2024 Motocross season at Unadilla:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Motocross Round 9 at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York, will begin live Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. The program will re-air on CNBC at 2 a.m. Monday.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map with timing lines

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

8:00 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:20 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:50 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:10 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:40 a.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

9:45 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

10:05 a.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:10 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

10:30 a.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:35 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

10:55 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

Race program

11:45 a.m.: 250 Consolation Race

12:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

1:15 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

2:15 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

2:50 p.m.: 3:30pm Halftime

3:45 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

4:45 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

