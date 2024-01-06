Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 1 in Anaheim: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Fresh off back-to-back championships in Pro Motocross and the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship, Jett Lawrence leads the field into Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California January 6, 2024 with opening ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. ET. The season opener and all West Coast races will begin earlier in 2024 to fit into an East Coast prime time schedule.

After his perfect Motocross season, Lawrence will be challenged by several riders who were injured during last year’s Supercross championship including Eli Tomac, Malcolm Stewart and Cooper Webb as well as riders with new teams and graduates from the 250 class, making this one of the most highly anticipated opening rounds in recent seasons. Defending Supercross champion Chase Sexton takes his No. 1 plate to KTM and is another rider to watch this week.

In the 250 West division, Jo Shimoda moves into the Honda ranks and takes over last year’s Supercross championship winning bike as he leads a field of 44 riders vying for the top spot on their podium.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 1 of the 2024 Supercross season in Anaheim:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 1 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, will begin live Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, USA Network and the NBC Sports App. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 2:20 p.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock. (Details on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross Round 01 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California:

1:10 p.m.: 250SX Group B Free Practice

1:20 p.m.: 250SX Group A Free Practice

1:30 p.m.: 450SX Group A Free Practice

1:40 p.m.: 450SX Group B Free Practice

1:50 p.m.: 450SX Group C Free Practice

2:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

2:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

2:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

3:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

3:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

4:35 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

4:50 p.m. 250SX Group A Qualifying

5:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

5:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

5:35 p.m.: - 2:45 pm 450SX Group C Qualifying

7:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

8:05 p.m.: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:19 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:33 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:47 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

9:21 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

9:32 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

9:50 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

10:28 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

10:50 p.m.: 450SX Victory Circle

