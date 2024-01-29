2024 NASCAR Cup driver uniforms

Most of the preseason work is done for teams, as they prepare for the Feb. 4 Busch Light Clash and the Feb. 18 Daytona 500.
With a new season comes a new look for some drivers with their racing uniforms.
1 — Ross Chastain
2 — Austin Cindric
3 — Austin Dillon
4 — Josh Berry
5 — Kyle Larson
6 — Brad Keselowski
7 — Corey LaJoie
8 — Kyle Busch
9 — Chase Elliott
10 — Noah Gragson
11 — Denny Hamlin
12 — Ryan Blaney
14 — Chase Briscoe
15 — Kaz Grala
17 — Chris Buescher
19 — Martin Truex Jr.
20 — Christopher Bell
21 — Harrison Burton
22 — Joey Logano
23 — Bubba Wallace
24 — William Byron
31 — Daniel Hemric
34 — Michael McDowell
38 — Todd Gilliland
41 — Ryan Preece
42 — John Hunter Nemechek
43 — Erik Jones
45 — Tyler Reddick
47 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
48 — Alex Bowman
51 — Justin Haley
54 — Ty Gibbs
71 — Zane Smith
77 — Carson Hocevar
84 — Jimmie Johnson
99 — Daniel Suarez