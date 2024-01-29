2024 NASCAR Cup driver uniforms

Most of the preseason work is done for teams, as they prepare for the Feb. 4 Busch Light Clash and the Feb. 18 Daytona 500.

With a new season comes a new look for some drivers with their racing uniforms.

1 — Ross Chastain

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 17: NASCAR driver Ross Chastain poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

2 — Austin Cindric

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 17: NASCAR driver Austin Cindric poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

3 — Austin Dillon

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 16: NASCAR driver Austin Dillon poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 16, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

4 — Josh Berry

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 16: NASCAR driver Josh Berry poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 16, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

5 — Kyle Larson

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 17: NASCAR driver Kyle Larson poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

6 — Brad Keselowski

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 16: NASCAR Driver Brad Keselowski poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images

7 — Corey LaJoie

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 17: NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

8 — Kyle Busch

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 17: NASCAR driver Kyle Busch poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

9 — Chase Elliott

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 17: NASCAR driver Chase Elliott poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

10 — Noah Gragson

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 16: NASCAR driver Noah Gragson poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 16, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

11 — Denny Hamlin

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 17: NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

12 — Ryan Blaney

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 17: NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

14 — Chase Briscoe

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 16: NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 16, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

15 — Kaz Grala

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 18: NASCAR Driver Kaz Grala poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 18, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images

17 — Chris Buescher

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 16: NASCAR driver Chris Buescher poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 16, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

19 — Martin Truex Jr.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 17: NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

20 — Christopher Bell

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 17: NASCAR driver Christopher Bell poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

21 — Harrison Burton

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 16: NASCAR driver Harrison Burton poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 16, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

22 — Joey Logano

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 17: NASCAR driver Joey Logano poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

23 — Bubba Wallace

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 16: NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 16, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

24 — William Byron

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 16: NASCAR driver William Byron poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 16, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

31 — Daniel Hemric

34 — Michael McDowell

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 17: NASCAR driver Michael McDowell poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

38 — Todd Gilliland

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 17: NASCAR Driver Todd Gilliland poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images

41 — Ryan Preece

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 16: NASCAR driver Ryan Preece poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 16, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

42 — John Hunter Nemechek

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 16: NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 16, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

43 — Erik Jones

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 16: NASCAR driver Erik Jones poses for a photo during the 2024 NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 16, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

45 — Tyler Reddick

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 17: NASCAR Driver Tyler Reddick poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images

47 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 16: NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images

48 — Alex Bowman

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 16: NASCAR Driver Alex Bowman poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images

51 — Justin Haley

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 16: NASCAR Driver Justin Haley poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images

54 — Ty Gibbs

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 16: NASCAR Driver Ty Gibbs poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images

71 — Zane Smith

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 17: NASCAR Driver Zane Smith poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images

77 — Carson Hocevar

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 17: NASCAR Driver Carson Hocevar poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images

84 — Jimmie Johnson

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 18: NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 18, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images

99 — Daniel Suarez