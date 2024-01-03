2024 NASCAR Cup Series schemes

The 2024 Cup Series season approaches, setting up the debut of several new schemes.

Teams are starting to release the schemes that the top drivers in Cup will use as they try to win races, reach the playoffs and contend for the championship.

Organizations in the Ford and Toyota camps will debut schemes on new bodies as the Dark Horse Mustang and Toyota Camry XSE prepare for Cup competition.

The list features selections from RFK Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, Legacy Motor Club, Trackhouse Racing and Spire Motorsports. It will only grow as the season draws closer.

No. 1 — Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain will have multiple primary partners in 2024. Moose Fraternity will take over the No. 1 for four races to be announced at a later date. Jockey, Busch Light, Worldwide Express and Kubota will all be primary partners during the 2024 season.

Lionel Racing

No. 5 — Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson will have both Valvoline and HendrickCars.com back in 2024 as primary partners. Valvoline will debut a new scheme for races at Phoenix, Sonoma and Chicago.

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 6 — Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski will debut a new Fastenal Body Guard scheme during the spring race at Martinsville. It will return for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis.

RFK Racing

No. 9 — Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott will debut multiple new schemes in 2024. He will have NAPA as his primary partner for 26 races, UniFirst as his primary for five races and LLumar as his primary for two races. Hooters will return for three races — Atlanta in February, Texas in April and Richmond in August — while Kelley Blue Book will return for Phoenix in March and Talladega in October.

Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 17 — Chris Buescher

Fastenal will return as one of Chris Buescher’s primary partners in 2024. The fastener distributor will have a new scheme as Ford debuts a new Mustang body.

RFK Racing

No. 24 — William Byron

William Byron will have a familiar Liberty University scheme in 2024 as his longtime primary partner returns for 12 races. The Axalta and Raptor schemes will be new as Byron follows up a six-win season. Valvoline will debut a new scheme at Nashville. It will return for the playoff race at the Charlotte Roval.

Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 43 — Erik Jones

AdventHealth joins Legacy Motor Club for the 2024 season after previously sponsoring Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing. AdventHealth will be Erik Jones’ primary partner for six events, starting with the Daytona 500. AdventHealth will sponsor Jimmie Johnson at Texas, Charlotte and Kansas (spring race).

Legacy Motor Club

No. 48 — Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman will have a new digital camouflage scheme as Ally returns as his primary partner for the full 2024 Cup season.

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 60 — David Ragan

David Ragan will join RFK Racing and will drive the team’s part-time third entry during the Daytona 500. BuildSubmarines.com will be his primary partner.

RFK Racing

No. 71 — Zane Smith

WeatherTech will sponsor Zane Smith during the season-opening Daytona 500 as he begins his rookie season.