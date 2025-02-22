Atlanta Cup starting lineup: Ryan Blaney leads Ford charge with pole

HAMPTON, Ga. — Ryan Blaney will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, as Fords took 10 of the top 11 spots in qualifying.

Blaney earned his 11th career pole — and first at Atlanta — with a lap of 179.371 mph around the 1.54-mile speedway.

It is an all-Team Penske front row with Austin Cindric starting second after a lap of 179.359 mph. It marks the second consecutive race Cindric has started in second.

Josh Berry (179.139 mph) qualified third for the Wood Brothers, who are aligned with Team Penske. Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano (178.827) qualified fourth for Team Penske. Todd Gilliland (178.735) will start fifth for Front Row Motorsports, which has an alliance with Team Penske.

This marks the first time since 2015 that one manufacture had nine of the 10 fastest cars in qualifying. Chevrolet last accomplished that feat at Watkins Glen. This is the first time since 1993 that Ford has had nine of the 10 fastest cars in Cup qualifying.

Kyle Busch was the top Chevrolet on Saturday, qualifying sixth with a lap of 178.626 mph. Bubba Wallace was the top Toyota, qualifying 14th with a lap of 177.670 mph.

Daytona 500 winner William Byron will start 16th after a lap of 177.550 mph.

The race is scheduled to take the green flag 3:19 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.

