Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

CHICAGO — The Xfinity Series race will resume at 11 a.m. ET Sunday on USA Network after it was postponed Saturday night. ''

The Cup race is scheduled to take the green flag at 5:05 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday’s Xfinity race was stopped at 6:09 p.m. ET because of lightning. NASCAR announced the postponement about 90 minutes later.

“Due to the potential for continued lightning strikes and in the interest of public safety and caution, the facility needed to be evacuated,” NASCAR stated.

“NASCAR had hoped to resume activities, but not until city officials allowed fans to return to the grandstands. The forecast for lightning extends into the next several hours, forcing NASCAR to postpone the completion of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race until tomorrow morning.”

Cole Custer is the leader. He has led all 25 laps run. Thirty laps remain.

John Hunter Nemechek is second. Justin Allgaier is third and followed by Brett Moffitt and Austin Hill.

