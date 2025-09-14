Christopher Bell wins Bristol on late restart, completes first-round sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing

Christopher Bell seized the victory on a late restart at Bristol Motor Speedway, completing a first-round sweep of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs for Joe Gibbs Racing.



Leading the final four laps, Bell finished 0.343 seconds ahead of Brad Keselowski, who was trying to end a 51-race winless streak.



Bell joined teammates Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe as playoff winners as Toyotas remained unbeaten in the 10-race championship run.



Zane Smith finished third, followed by Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.

It’s the fourth victory of the season for Bell, who snapped a 24-race winless drought.



There were a season-high 14 caution flags for 137 laps as drivers and teams struggled to get a handle on a new right-side tire with excessive wear that required more pit stops.



The playoff drama spiked with 40 laps remaining when a fire erupted under Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Ford. His team was able to extinguish the flames, but Cindric lost several laps in the pits and re-emerged outside the top 30 and just ahead of Alex Bowman in the points for the 12th and final transfer spot to the second round.



But Bowman, who had rebounded from a spin on the 100th lap, still needed to win to bump out Cindric. He finished eighth and came up 10 points short of advancing.



Also eliminated were Austin Dillon (28th), Shane van Gisbergen (26th) and Josh Berry (39th).



Seeking his first Cup victory, Ty Gibbs led a race-high 201 of 500 laps but bungled while trying to reach the pits for his final green-flag stop, losing major time in his No. 54 Toyota.

Tire management quickly became a major theme as drivers began making green-flag stops after only 30 laps because of a softer right-side tire. In practice, drivers had made more than 70 consecutive laps without trouble. A cool Saturday night made track conditions unconducive to laying rubber on the concrete surface, and that often causes excessive wear.

With smoke billowing from the cockpit and flames shooting out from his right-front tire, Berry made an eye-catching exit as the first driver eliminated. The Wood Brothers Racing driver qualified 10th and ran as high as third before a fire erupted on his No. 21 Ford.



“Man, just so disappointing,” Berry said. “That was going to be a lot of fun. We were moving forward. It’s been a tough couple of weeks, but it hasn’t been because of performance. We executed well and ran well, just haven’t had the finishes.”



Berry, whose playoff debut began with a crash on the first lap of the Southern 500, finished last in all three races of the first round.

“The car was really good,” he said. “That was going to fall right into our wheelhouse to have a really good night. We were able to make it pretty long on that first set, and we were going to be set up in a really good spot. This one is gonna be hard to watch because that looks like it’s gonna be a lot of fun. ... We’ve qualified well. We’ve had good cars. We just haven’t had the good finishes. That’s just part of it. I don’t think you could ever script three last-place finishes in the ways that we’ve gotten them over the last few weeks.”

Stage 1 winner: Blaney

Stage 2 winner: Gibbs

Next: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2 p.m. ET at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on USA