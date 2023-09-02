 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice
Cup Series starting line up for Southern 500 at Darlington
MLB: New York Yankees at Houston Astros
Yankees’ Judge becomes fastest MLB player to 250 home runs with a solo shot against the Astros
Omega European Masters - Day Three

Matt Fitzpatrick leads European Masters; Brother lurking

Top Clips

Highlights: Walker Cup, Day 1 from St. Andrews
nbc_pl_bhanewhl_230902.jpg
Highlights: Brighton 3, Newcastle United 1
nbc_nas_bell_230902.jpg
Bell on Cup pole for Darlington playoff race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Christopher Bell Wins Darlington Cup Series pole

  
Published September 2, 2023 02:37 PM

DARLINGTON, SC — Christopher Bell will lead the Cup Series field to the green flag at Darlington Raceway on Sunday evening (6 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Bell won the pole for the seventh time in his career with a lap of 169.193 mph. This is his third pole win in the past eight races.

Teammate Denny Hamlin will start second with a lap of 169.042 mph. Tyler Reddick will line up third with a lap of 168.972 mph.

MORE: Darlington starting lineup

Ryan Blaney was the top Ford driver with a lap of 168.273 mph. Following Blaney was Brad Keselowski with a lap of 168.227 mph.

Ford drivers rounded out the rest of the top 10 with Joey Logano (168.152 mph), Kevin Harvick (168.129 mph), Chris Buescher (167.962 mph), Michael McDowell (167.893 mph) and Aric Almirola (167.231 mph).

Kyle Busch hit the wall during practice. He qualified 11th with a lap of 169.397 mph as the top Chevrolet driver. Sunday’s race marks the first time since September 1982 that Chevrolet did not have a car qualify inside the top 10.

Carson Hocevar, making his second career Cup start, qualified 15th with a lap of 168.677 mph.

Martin Truex Jr. was the lowest-qualifying playoff driver. He was 31st with a lap of 166.913 mph.

The green flag for Sunday’s race is scheduled to wave at 6:19 p.m. ET on USA Network. Countdown to Green starts at 5:30 p.m. on USA Network. Pre-race coverage continues at 6 p.m. on USA Network.