Competition executive Andy Petree announces retirement from Richard Childress Racing

Andy Petree, executive vice president at Richard Childress Racing and a former championship crew chief, has retired, the organization announced Tuesday.

Keith Rodden will serve as interim competition director at Richard Childress Racing.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Richard Childress for the impact he has had on my career, as well as the wonderful memories and on-track success we have enjoyed together,” Petree said in a statement from the team. “Although my day-to-day involvement with RCR is changing, I will always be a fan and supporter of everyone in Welcome, North Carolina. I wish RCR the best for the rest of this season and beyond.”

Petree first joined RCR in 1993 as the crew chief for Dale Earnhardt’s team. Petree helped Earnhardt win the Cup title in 1993 and ’94 — the sixth and seven series championships for the Hall of Fame driver.

Petree later formed his own race team, winning twice before shutting it down after the 2003 season. He later rejoined Richard Childress Racing. He most recently led RCR’s competition team as executive vice president.

“Andy Petree has been a tremendous supporter of RCR for many years and we wish him success in the future,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing, in a statement from the team. “Our organization won two championships with Andy during his first stint at RCR, and we have made the NASCAR playoffs and won races with him during his most recent tenure. I am grateful for his contributions to the team, leadership and friendship over the years. Keith Rodden has big shoes to fill as interim competition director, but I know his passion for motorsports and dedication will help drive RCR forward during a key time for our organization.”

Petree leaves as both Richard Childress Racing Cup cars are outside a playoff spot. Kyle Busch is in a career-long 39-race winless streak and is 45 points below the playoff cutline with eight races left in the regular season. Austin Dillon is 197 points below the playoff cutline.

In the Xfinity Series, RCR drivers Austin Hill and Jesse Love have each secured a playoff spot. Hill has two wins and Love has one.