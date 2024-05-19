Gibbs, Wallace, Gragson advance to Sunday’s All-Star Race

Ty Gibbs has won the All-Star Open to advance to the All-Star Race.

Bubba Wallace also advanced to the All-Star Race after finishing second. Noah Gragson won the fan vote for the second consecutive season to take the final spot in the All-Star Race.

Gibbs led the first 50 laps after starting from the pole. He built up a two-second advantage over Wallace before the mid-race break and the mandatory four-tire pit stops.

Gibbs maintained his lead off pit road while Bowman moved up two spots with his pit stop. Gibbs then led the remaining 50 laps to win his first All-Star Open. Bowman lost second place to Wallace on the restart.

It appeared that Wallace had a major issue on his pit stop. He left pit road with what appeared three red option tires and one yellow prime tire, which was not allowed under NASCAR’s rules.

However, the confusion stemmed from green tape on his left-front option tire that resembled yellow lettering when the car moved.

Sixteen of the 20 drivers in the All-Star Open took the option tires during the mandatory four-tire stop. Austin Dillon, Corey LaJoie, John Hunter Nemechek and Todd Gilliland stuck with the prime tires.

LaJoie and Nemechek also both received speeding penalties during their pit stops that dropped them to the rear of the lead lap drivers. Nemechek was inside the top 10 before the penalty.

Austin Cindric raced as high as third in the first 50 laps of the All-Star Open. He lost multiple spots on pit road before being spun into the outside wall on Lap 59 due to contact with Carson Hocevar. Cindric finished last and 18 laps down.