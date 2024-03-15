How to watch Bristol Cup race: Start time, TV info and weather

NASCAR returns to Bristol Motor Speedway for a Sunday afternoon race on the concrete (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

This is the first of two races at Bristol this season and the first spring race on concrete since Brad Keselowski’s win during the 2020 season.

There are six active Bristol winners in the lineup for Sunday’s race. Kyle Busch leads the group with eight Cup wins at the .533-mile track. Keselowski and Denny Hamlin both have three Bristol wins while Joey Logano has two. Chris Buescher and Kyle Larson each has one Bristol win.

Concrete Bristol ‘better than anywhere else’ NASCAR drivers go NASCAR held three Cup races on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway between 2021-23.

Toyota drivers have five wins in the last 10 races on the Bristol concrete. Ford drivers have four wins in this stretch. Kyle Larson is the only Chevrolet driver to win on the Bristol concrete in the last 10 races.

Chase Elliott is the only driver to win an All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:38 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:47 p.m.

PRE-RACE: The drivers meeting will be at 2:40 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 3 p.m. ... The invocation will take place at 3:30 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 500 laps (266.5 miles) on the .533-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 125. Stage 2 ends at Lap 250.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying takes place Saturday at 5:50 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 2 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage continues with NASCAR RaceDay on Fox at 3 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 58 degrees and a 4% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: The last time Cup drivers raced on the Bristol concrete was during last season’s playoffs. Denny Hamlin started second, led 142 laps and won. Teammate Christopher Bell started from pole, led 187 laps and won the first two stages before finishing third. Kyle Larson started last but led 20 laps before finishing second behind Hamlin. Chris Buescher and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top five.