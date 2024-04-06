 Skip navigation
Top News
Austin Forkner undergoes Lasik surgery six weeks after Arlington Supercross crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying
Martinsville Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins the pole
Valero Texas Open - Round Three
Jordan Spieth purposefully plays shot onto TPC San Antonio clubhouse during crazy 18th hole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_anwa_finalrdhl_240406.jpg
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Final Round
nbc_golf_abergintv_240406.jpg
Aberg posts strong Round 3 at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_shoemakerpostrdintv_240406.jpg
Shoemaker finishes as runner-up at Augusta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kyle Larson wins the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville

  
Published April 6, 2024 06:31 PM

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Larson, the defending winner of the spring Martinsville race, won the pole with a lap of 96.034 mph. This is his second pole of the season and the 18th of his Cup career.

MORE: Martinsville starting lineup

This pole win comes as Hendrick Motorsports celebrates its 40th anniversary at the site of its first Cup win.

Bubba Wallace qualified second with a lap of 96.029 mph. Sunday’s Cup race will mark his best starting position of the season.

Wallace was followed by Chase Elliott (95.869 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (95.864 mph) and Chase Briscoe (95.830 mph).

Joey Logano (95.811 mph), Josh Berry (95.806 mph), Denny Hamlin (95.738 mph), Ryan Blaney (95.559 mph) and Alex Bowman (95.487 mph) all secured starting spots inside the top 10.

Seven of the top 10 drivers have Cup wins at Martinsville. Berry, Wallace and Briscoe still seek their first.

Austin Dillon, who reunited with crew chief Justin Alexander ahead of Sunday’s race, qualified 28th with a lap of 94.604 mph.

The green flag for Sunday’s race will wave at 3:11 p.m. FS1 will provide coverage for the race. Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 2 p.m.