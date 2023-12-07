 Skip navigation
Liberty sponsoring William Byron in 12 races in 2024

  
Published December 7, 2023 10:24 AM

Liberty University will be the primary sponsor of William Byron and the No. 24 team for 12 events next season, continuing a partnership with Byron that began in 2014.

Liberty University was the primary sponsor for 13 events last season as Byron won a series-high six races and reached the Championship 4 for the first time.

The first race featuring the Liberty University scheme will be the the Clash, which returns to the LA Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 4, 2024. The scheme will return for the spring race at Bristol, which takes place on concrete after two seasons of dirt races.

Liberty’s early-season schedule includes Richmond on March 31, Texas on April 14, Talladega on April 21 and Dover on April 28. Byron will have a special patriotic scheme for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte on May 26.

Liberty will be the primary partner for five races in the second half of the season, starting with the sold-out Cup race at Iowa on June 16 that begins NBC Sports’ coverage.

The scheme will return for Daytona on Aug. 24, the regular-season finale at Darlington on Sept. 1, the Round of 16 race at Watkins Glen on Sept. 15 and the Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville on Nov. 3.