Loose is fast on track, but loose was fun in the media center among NASCAR Champ 4 drivers

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Harry Hogge told Cole Trickle in “Days of Thunder” that “loose is fast.” Well, loose was fun among the NASCAR Cup championship contenders Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

All four title contenders were on the stage together after Cup qualifying, which saw Denny Hamlin win the pole. While the 22-minute session started slow with generalities, the mood eventually changed with Hamlin having fun with the media and then his fellow competitors, lightening the mood a day before they will race for the title Sunday (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

A sampling of the fun Saturday in the media center with Hamlin, Kyle Larson, William Byron and Chase Briscoe:

Briscoe had a quip on the discussion about what sealed engine each competitor would have in their car Sunday.

Q. With the engine rule, you’re running a used engine this week. Do any of you guys know which engine is in your car and do you care?

KYLE LARSON: I think mine came out of Chase’s Martinsville car last week. So, yeah, (crew chief) Cliff (Daniels) and everybody had a long night Sunday night getting it out and getting it ready.

CHASE BRISCOE: I have no clue.

DENNY HAMLIN: I can’t believe (Larson) knows.

KYLE LARSON: I wouldn’t normally know, but Cliff called me Sunday night.

DENNY HAMLIN: Says, We’re getting that engine?

KYLE LARSON: Yeah.

DENNY HAMLIN: I have no idea.

WILLIAM BYRON: I had a similar thing to Kyle. They told me on Monday afternoon.

CHASE BRISCOE: I know Denny and I do not have our last week’s engine (which both failed at Martinsville)

DENNY HAMLIN: No (laughter).

With the temperature expected to be in the high 80s during Sunday’s race, a question was asked how that could impact the drivers. Hamlin, who does not wear a cool suit most of the time, responded with a quip:

DENNY HAMLIN: Talk to the guys that wear the cool suits.

KYLE LARSON: I like the elements for guys who don’t wear cool suits, so... (Smiling).

On the question of fan sentiment seemingly shifting toward wanting to see Hamlin win the championship, the drivers were asked if they were surprised.

WILLIAM BYRON: I mean, I don’t really look at the app, Twitter, so I don’t know.

DENNY HAMLIN: Just so you know, it’s called ‘X’ now (laughter).

KYLE LARSON: No, I mean, honestly I’m not surprised, I guess. I think because, yeah, everybody likes a story like that where somebody nearing the end of their career, all that. It’s great.

Yeah, I mean, I can see why people would cheer for him. I’m a competitor. I obviously want to win. But it would be really cool to see somebody who has put in so much time to this sport and been so close so many times. Sixty wins.

I agree. I’m going to want to kick his ass (Sunday), but it’s not going to kill me if he wins, unless he runs me in the fence again (laughter).

DENNY HAMLIN: Fair enough.

On the topic which JGR driver Joe Gibbs wants to win and which Hendrick driver Rick Hendrick wants to win, the drivers responded:

CHASE BRISCOE: I don’t think it matters. It pays the same, whichever one wins (smiling).

DENNY HAMLIN: I agree with what he says. I’m a car owner. I can tell you, I wouldn’t care. Either one.

CHASE BRISCOE: Sentimentally he definitely would rather see Denny win. It pays the same (smiling).

KYLE LARSON: I mean, I know which two he does not want to see win so...

Hamlin will have the first pit stall for Sunday’s race. He was asked if that will help him not speed.

DENNY HAMLIN: I’m not in the top 10 or even 15, I don’t think, of speeding this year.

Q. You’ve got five.

DENNY HAMLIN: I do? They’re not all the same. Some of it when you’re crashed, you just test the limits, right? Some of ‘em are not real. Like, competitively I feel like I’ve got a couple.

I mean, I don’t know. The pit road, it’s got some bends to it, it straightens out, bends again. It’s got some different characteristics to it.

Overall, I feel confident that we can execute this weekend the way we should. Yeah, I mean, the number one pit stall, years past, is a big advantage. Right, Kyle?

KYLE LARSON: Yes (smiling). So is my pit crew, though.

DENNY HAMLIN: That, too (smiling).

Larson won the 2021 Cup championship on pit road when he went from fourth to first, due in part, to having the No. 1 pit stall. Hamlin will have that stall Sunday.