MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Three
Masters Tournament 2024: Full field at Augusta National
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
William Byron wins Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
South Carolina vs Iowa 87-75 Final: Recap, highlights, stats & storylines from the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship

Top Clips

GettyImages-2143803756_copy.jpg
Fan Fest recap; Advantage Arsenal in PL title race
nbc_cyc_parisroublaix_240407.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Paris–Roubaix
nbc_pl_plupdate_updated_240407.jpg
PL Update: Man United, Liverpool share the spoils

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Martinsville Speedway Cup results: William Byron wins

  
Published April 7, 2024 06:33 PM

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Hendrick Motorsports has won for the 29th time at Martinsville Speedway.

William Byron won Sunday’s Cup race at the Virginia short track after leading 88 laps. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney all posted top-five finishes.

MORE: Martinsville Cup results

MORE: Cup driver points

Sunday’s race featured five cautions — two for the stage ends — totaling 15 laps. The final caution sent the race to overtime.

Only 14 cars finished the race on the lead lap. There were two drivers — David Starr and John Hunter Nemechek — who did not finish the race.

Two organizations have dominated through the first eight races of the Cup season. Hendrick Motorsports has four wins. Byron has three and Larson has one. Joe Gibbs Racing has three wins, two from Denny Hamlin and one from Christopher Bell.

Trackhouse Racing is the only other Cup team to celebrate a win this season. Daniel Suarez won at Atlanta.