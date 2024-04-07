Martinsville Speedway Cup results: William Byron wins

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Hendrick Motorsports has won for the 29th time at Martinsville Speedway.

William Byron won Sunday’s Cup race at the Virginia short track after leading 88 laps. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney all posted top-five finishes.

Sunday’s race featured five cautions — two for the stage ends — totaling 15 laps. The final caution sent the race to overtime.

Only 14 cars finished the race on the lead lap. There were two drivers — David Starr and John Hunter Nemechek — who did not finish the race.

Two organizations have dominated through the first eight races of the Cup season. Hendrick Motorsports has four wins. Byron has three and Larson has one. Joe Gibbs Racing has three wins, two from Denny Hamlin and one from Christopher Bell.

Trackhouse Racing is the only other Cup team to celebrate a win this season. Daniel Suarez won at Atlanta.