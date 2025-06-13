 Skip navigation
NASCAR adjusts Mexico schedule after planes carrying team members grounded

  
Published June 12, 2025 09:15 PM

MEXICO CITY — NASCAR had to change this weekend’s schedule at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez after two planes carrying Cup and Xfinity team members were grounded in Charlotte, delaying the arrival of some drivers and team members.

Xfinity practice scheduled for Friday has been moved to Saturday morning. Cup practice has been moved back Friday afternoon. Because of changes Saturday, Cup qualifying has been moved back that day.

Sunday’s Cup race has not been changed. It is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Prime.

An apparent mechanical problem caused an issue with one of the planes carrying NASCAR team members on takeoff Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina. A second plane carrying team members was found to have an issue.

Xfinity driver Ryan Ellis stated on social media that the “plane attempted takeoff, plane made a small boom, we are headed back.”

Xfinity driver Austin Green stated on social media that “the engine blew up going down the runway to Mexico City.”

Some members of Haas Factory Team headed to Atlanta and were going to fly commercial to Mexico. Green posted on social media that he was flying commercial out of Raleigh, North Carolina

Here is the updated schedule for Friday and Saturday

FRIDAY

— No Xfinity practice

— The two Cup practices are moved back to 4:05 p.m. ET (50-minute session) and 5:30 p.m. ET (25 minutes)

— The NASCAR Mexico Series race has been moved up to 1:30 p.m. ET.

SATURDAY

— The Xfinity Series will have a 50-minute practice session starting at 11:05 a.m. ET.

— Xfinity qualifying will be held at 12:10 p.m. ET.

— Cup qualifying moves to 2:05 p.m. ET

— The Xfinity race remains at 4:30 p.m. ET

— The NASCAR Mexico Series race moves to 7 p.m. ET