MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Practice
William Byron wins Cup pole at Circuit of the Americas
yale bb.jpg
March Madness: Another year without a perfect NCAA men’s bracket
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 09 UConn at Providence
NCAA Tournament Best Bets: 8 bets for Sunday’s 8 Games

Top Clips

oly_aswdh_alpinewcupfinals_240323.jpg
Huetter seals downhill Alpine World Cup title
oly_fswom_isabeaulevito_240322.jpg
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at COTA

  
Published March 23, 2024 01:04 PM

Qualifying is complete at Circuit of the Americas. William Byron will start Sunday’s race from the pole while Ty Gibbs joins him on the front row.

Tyler Reddick (94.565 mph), Christopher Bell (94.482 mph), Corey LaJoie (94.096 mph) Ross Chastain (93.949 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (93.773 mph), Denny Hamlin (93.604 mph), Chase Elliott (93.42 mph) and Bubba Wallace (85.505 mph) will all start inside the top 10.

MORE: COTA starting lineup

Fifth is a career-best starting position for LaJoie. His previous best qualifying efforts were at Watkins Glen and Bristol last season when he started 10th.

The top 10 consisted of four Chevrolet drivers and six Toyota drivers. Austin Cindric in 11th (94.703 mph) was the fastest Ford during the first round of qualifying. Justin Haley was the next Ford driver in 13th with a lap of 94.442 mph.

Alex Bowman, who has finished in the top five in both Next Gen races at Circuit of the Americas, qualified 17th with a lap of 94.293 mph. He will line up next to rookie Carson Hocevar (94.189 mph) on the ninth row.

The green flag will wave Sunday at 3:49 p.m. ET. Pre-race coverage will begin with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET. Coverage continues with NASCAR RaceDay on Fox at 3 p.m. ET.