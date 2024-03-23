NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at COTA

Qualifying is complete at Circuit of the Americas. William Byron will start Sunday’s race from the pole while Ty Gibbs joins him on the front row.

Tyler Reddick (94.565 mph), Christopher Bell (94.482 mph), Corey LaJoie (94.096 mph) Ross Chastain (93.949 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (93.773 mph), Denny Hamlin (93.604 mph), Chase Elliott (93.42 mph) and Bubba Wallace (85.505 mph) will all start inside the top 10.

Fifth is a career-best starting position for LaJoie. His previous best qualifying efforts were at Watkins Glen and Bristol last season when he started 10th.

The top 10 consisted of four Chevrolet drivers and six Toyota drivers. Austin Cindric in 11th (94.703 mph) was the fastest Ford during the first round of qualifying. Justin Haley was the next Ford driver in 13th with a lap of 94.442 mph.

Alex Bowman, who has finished in the top five in both Next Gen races at Circuit of the Americas, qualified 17th with a lap of 94.293 mph. He will line up next to rookie Carson Hocevar (94.189 mph) on the ninth row.

The green flag will wave Sunday at 3:49 p.m. ET. Pre-race coverage will begin with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET. Coverage continues with NASCAR RaceDay on Fox at 3 p.m. ET.