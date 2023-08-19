NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN — Denny Hamlin will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag Sunday afternoon on USA (3 p.m. ET).

All three manufacturers were represented in the first two rows as William Byron qualified second in a Chevrolet and Michael McDowell qualified third in a Ford.

MORE: Watkins Glen starting lineup

Ty Gibbs joined McDowell on the second row as he put another Toyota near the front of the field.

Kyle Larson and AJ Allmendinger made up an all-Chevrolet third row while Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick made up an all-Toyota fourth row.

Kyle Busch and Corey LaJoie rounded out the top 10.

Bubba Wallace, the driver currently in the final playoff spot, will line up 12th.

