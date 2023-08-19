 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen - Qualifying
Denny Hamlin wins Watkins Glen Cup Series pole
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen - Qualifying
Watkins Glen Xfinity lineup: Ty Gibbs claims pole
Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event - Day Six
Daniela Moroz is first U.S. sailor to qualify for Paris Olympics — in new event

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinpole_230819.jpg
Hamlin captures fourth Cup pole of season
nbc_golf_dp_ispshandard3hl_230819.jpg
Highlights: ISPS Handa World Invitational, Round 3
nbc_pl_goaltot2mu0_230819.jpg
Martinez scores own goal against Tottenham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen - Qualifying
Denny Hamlin wins Watkins Glen Cup Series pole
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen - Qualifying
Watkins Glen Xfinity lineup: Ty Gibbs claims pole
Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event - Day Six
Daniela Moroz is first U.S. sailor to qualify for Paris Olympics — in new event

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinpole_230819.jpg
Hamlin captures fourth Cup pole of season
nbc_golf_dp_ispshandard3hl_230819.jpg
Highlights: ISPS Handa World Invitational, Round 3
nbc_pl_goaltot2mu0_230819.jpg
Martinez scores own goal against Tottenham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Watkins Glen International

  
Published August 19, 2023 02:58 PM

WATKINS GLEN — Denny Hamlin will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag Sunday afternoon on USA (3 p.m. ET).

All three manufacturers were represented in the first two rows as William Byron qualified second in a Chevrolet and Michael McDowell qualified third in a Ford.

MORE: Watkins Glen starting lineup

Ty Gibbs joined McDowell on the second row as he put another Toyota near the front of the field.

Kyle Larson and AJ Allmendinger made up an all-Chevrolet third row while Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick made up an all-Toyota fourth row.

Kyle Busch and Corey LaJoie rounded out the top 10.

Bubba Wallace, the driver currently in the final playoff spot, will line up 12th.