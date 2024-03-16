 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors
Basketball Pickups: Gary Trent Jr. shines in return
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at San Francisco Giants
Report: J.D. Davis agrees to 1-year, $2.5 million contract with the Oakland A’s
Merrimack v Massachusetts-Lowell
New York Rangers sign Swedish goalie Hugo Ollas, who played at Merrimack College

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_ohioillinois_240315.jpg
MBB Highlights: Illinois holds on vs. Ohio State
nbc_golf_bestworsthole17_240315.jpg
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_240315.jpg
Attempting to re-create McIlroy’s impressive shot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors
Basketball Pickups: Gary Trent Jr. shines in return
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at San Francisco Giants
Report: J.D. Davis agrees to 1-year, $2.5 million contract with the Oakland A’s
Merrimack v Massachusetts-Lowell
New York Rangers sign Swedish goalie Hugo Ollas, who played at Merrimack College

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_ohioillinois_240315.jpg
MBB Highlights: Illinois holds on vs. Ohio State
nbc_golf_bestworsthole17_240315.jpg
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_240315.jpg
Attempting to re-create McIlroy’s impressive shot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Cup, Truck Saturday schedule at Bristol

  
Published March 16, 2024 07:00 AM

NASCAR Cup and Truck Series teams are on track Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Truck teams will practice, qualify and race at the .533-mile track. Cup teams will qualify for Sunday’s race (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

Truck teams have competed 26 times on the Bristol concrete since 1995. Joe Ruttman won the inaugural race. Kyle Busch, who will be in the lineup Saturday, has the most Truck wins at Bristol with five.

NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams heading to Bristol
Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski helped RFK Racing reach an achievement at Phoenix it had only done three times in 2023.

Busch is one of three Bristol concrete winners on the entry list. Corey Heim (2023) and Ty Majeski (2022) will both be in the lineup while seeking their first win of the season.

Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday schedule

Weather: Saturday: High of 65 degrees with a chance of morning showers. High of 63 degrees and no chance of rain during Cup qualifying. High of 57 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday, March 16

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 12 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 – 3:40 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 3:40 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 5 – 5:50 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM)
  • 5:50 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM)
  • 8 p.m. — Truck Series race (250 laps, 133.25 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)