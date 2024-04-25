NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

Two of the national NASCAR series are in action this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.

Xfinity teams race Saturday afternoon. Cup teams race Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Truex won last season’s Xfinity race. Martin Truex Jr. won last season’s Cup race, which was postponed to Monday due to rain.

ARCA Menards Series teams are also at Dover for a Friday evening race.

Dover Motor Speedway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny skies with a high of 58 degrees. A high of 56 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with a high of 57 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 75 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, April 26

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8:30 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

12:40 - 1:25 p.m. — ARCA practice (No TV)

1:40 - 2 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (No TV)

3:05 - 3:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS2)

3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS2)

5 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 150 miles; FS2)

Saturday, April 27

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup Series

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:20 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 28

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity