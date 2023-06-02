 Skip navigation
NASCAR Friday schedule at WWT Raceway, Portland

  
Published June 2, 2023 03:00 AM

Craftsman Truck Series teams will be on track Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway to prepare for Saturday’s race. Cup teams will go through inspection before getting on track Saturday.

Xfinity Series teams will go through inspection Friday in preparation for their race Saturday at Portland International Raceway.

Here is Friday’s schedule:

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Cup and Trucks)

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high in the low 90s.

Friday, June 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open


  • 1 - 8 p.m. Craftsman Truck Series

  • 4 - 9 p.m. Cup Series

Track activity


  • 6 - 6:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

  • 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

Portland International Raceway (Xfinity Series)

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 77 degrees.

Friday, June 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open


  • 6-11 p.m. Xfinity Series (no track activity on Friday)